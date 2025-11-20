Princeton Seminary Announces ICCR Board Appointment of Rev. Kerri N. Allen

Rev. Kerri Allen

Rev. Kerri Allen's election to the ICCR Board is a significant recognition of her unique expertise and her commitment to ethical leadership.” — Jonathan Lee Walton, President, Princeton Theological Seminary

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Princeton Theological Seminary is pleased to announce that Rev. Kerri N. Allen, Deputy to the President, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR). ICCR is a leading coalition of faith- and values-aligned investors committed to advancing human rights, environmental responsibility, and ethical corporate conduct. Rev. Allen’s appointment reflects her national leadership in faith-based investing and institutional ethics and positions her among a distinguished group shaping the future of corporate accountability.Widely recognized for her expertise in this field, Rev. Allen previously served as Chair of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)’ s Mission Responsibility Through Investment Committee, where she helped develop denominational approaches to shareholder engagement and moral discernment within complex economic systems. Rev. Allen’s appointment to the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility aligns closely with her work at Princeton Theological Seminary, where she partners with the Seminary’s Investment Office, develops educational resources, and strengthens relationships with national leaders including the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), the Church Pension Group, and ICCR.A recent example is Stewarding with Purpose, a Seminary event held in spring 2025. The panel brought together leaders from the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) Mission Responsibility Through Investment Committee, ICCR, the Church Pension Group of the Episcopal Church, and Princeton Seminary. Together, they explored faith-based investing, the role of moral discernment in financial governance, and how mission-driven institutions steward resources in complex ethical and financial environments.“Rev. Kerri Allen's election to the ICCR Board is a significant recognition of her unique expertise and her commitment to ethical leadership,” said President Jonathan Lee Walton. “Her service with ICCR further equips the Seminary to engage questions at the intersection of ethics, economics, and institutional responsibility with intention and theological depth. We are proud to see her contribute to national conversations that matter for the church and the world.”Reflecting on her new role, Rev. Allen shared, “I am honored to join ICCR’s Board at a moment when faith communities are asking profound questions about their place in the world. Mission-aligned investing invites institutions to consider how commitments to justice, compassion, and human dignity shape our collective impact. I look forward to collaborating with partners who share a vision for institutions acting with courage, integrity, and hope.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.