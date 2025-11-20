Whānau Business Advisory appointed as exclusive licensee in UK & Ireland for proven integrated mindset training program

MindZen(xv) - proven to increase productivity and wellbeing

Whānau Business Advisory has announced its exclusive right to deliver XVenture’s proven science-based mindset, productivity and wellbeing program, MindZen(xv).

Leadership conversations now centre on the same challenge, how do we increase productivity without burning people out? MindZen(xv) gives leaders a science-based, practical and cost-effective answer.” — Dave Parry

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organisations are facing increasing pressure to improve productivity and performance while employees are calling for greater wellbeing support, psychological safety and more human leadership. MindZen(xv) has been developed to help organisations meet both goals - building resilience, emotional intelligence and focus without compromising mental health or values.

MindZen(xv), created by behavioural scientist, strategist and positive psychologist Dr Mike Conway, is grounded in neuroscience, emotional intelligence, resilience science and high-performance psychology. The programme has its foundations in elite sport - shaped by Dr Conway’s work with professional football environments (including work with René Meulensteen (former Manchester United coach)) with the Australian Socceroos during their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and performance. These same methods, once used only by elite athletes and corporate leaders, are now available to organisations, teams and individuals.

Proven with senior executives as part of a Global research study with Nestle and Global Legends (formerly ASM Global), MindZen(xv) delivers measurable change in a short period of time. In just eight hours of self-paced learning, participants report improved clarity under pressure, emotional control, motivation and focus. Participants are encouraged throughout to apply the tools in day-to-day work and life situations, enabling real behavioural change rather than theory-based learning.

The programme is accredited by the Australian Medical Association (AMA) for professional development and is already used by organisations such as Nestlé, ASM Global, ASX listed Retail Food Group, UK’s Net World Sport and global supplements group, Nuzest and by individuals and teams across healthcare, education and sport.

One such participant is Mel Otto, Chief Financial Officer at ecostore, who said: “Growth mindset training isn’t a feel-good initiative - it’s a practical, ROI-aligned investment. Since completing MindZen, I feel more motivated and better equipped to manage high-stress situations. I can see the tangible value this can provide when scaled through an entire organisation’s workforce.”

MindZen(xv) is delivered within an immersive virtual world learning environment. Participants follow a self-paced learning path, covering seven chapters presented in a collection of bite-sized multimedia formats including videos, podcasts, interactive e-articles, posters and more. Throughout, they are encouraged to apply proven mindset tools in real work and life situations to support deeper learning, retention and lasting behavioural change.

In addition, the programme features a 24/7 MindZen(xv) Trained AI Coach - a conversational digital guide personally trained on the MindZen(xv) framework by Dr Mike Conway. This always-available coach provides on-demand support, guidance and reflection prompts, helping participants embed learning and apply mindset tools whenever and wherever they need them.

Dr Mike Conway said, “Organisations are being asked to deliver more with less while people are demanding healthier, more sustainable ways of working. MindZen(xv) proves performance and wellbeing don’t need to be competing priorities - when mindset is addressed first, you can achieve both.”

Dave Parry, Director of Whānau Business Advisory and former Chief People Officer at Gymshark, said, “Every leadership conversation now centres on the same challenge - how do we increase productivity without burning people out? MindZen(xv) gives leaders a science-based, practical and cost-effective answer.”

