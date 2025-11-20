OTTRatings.com Announces Its Position as the World’s First Digital Platform Dedicated Only to OTT Ratings and Reviews

OTT_Ratings_Website_overview_image OTT Ratings Founder Atul Kalita OTT Ratings Company Logo

OTTRatings.com announces its position as the world’s first platform dedicated exclusively to OTT-specific ratings, reviews, and streaming insights.

CHANDIGARH, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTTRatings.com, founded by digital entrepreneur Atul Kalita , has formally announced its position as the world’s first ratings and review platform created solely for OTT (Over-The-Top) content. At a time when global streaming adoption is at its peak, OTT Ratings is emerging as a specialized destination built entirely around OTT-only reviews, ratings, release updates, and subscription insights.This announcement differentiates OTTRatings.com from traditional entertainment websites, which typically mix OTT coverage with theatrical film reviews, celebrity news, television programming, and broader pop-culture content. OTTRatings.com instead maintains a single-niche editorial focus, offering a clean and structured environment dedicated to web series, streaming films, OTT releases, regional streaming content, and platform-specific evaluations.The platform’s goal is to fill a long-standing industry gap: the absence of a global, independent system that evaluates content exclusively within the OTT ecosystem, free from theatrical influence or general entertainment noise. As streaming becomes the dominant mode of media consumption, OTTRatings.com aims to provide viewers with a trusted benchmark for quality and relevance across major platforms.Founder “Atul Kalita - Featured on Mid-day.com” stated that the decision to create an OTT-only platform emerged from shifting audience behavior.“Streaming has transformed how people watch content, but review systems have not evolved to match this shift. OTT audiences need a dedicated reference point—something that focuses only on digital releases, binge-worthy shows, subscription value, and platform trends. OTTRatings.com was built to serve exactly that purpose,” he said.Over the past several weeks, OTT Ratings has recorded significant organic growth, driven by consistent coverage of OTT release dates, platform updates, subscription comparisons, and regional streaming content. The website has also introduced its own OTT-specific rating structure, designed to evaluate titles on factors such as narrative strength, pacing, binge-value, thematic depth, technical execution, and platform suitability.As part of its expansion roadmap, OTTRatings.com plans to broaden coverage across Indian and international platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, JioCinema, Zee5, Aha, and regional OTT apps. Additional features under development include genre-based rating models, regional language review segments, and enhanced content discovery tools for frequent streamers.With its exclusive focus on OTT, OTTRatings.com is positioned to become a central reference point within the digital entertainment ecosystem—offering clarity, structured ratings, and reliable insights for an audience navigating an increasingly crowded streaming landscape.About OTTRatings.comOTTRatings.com is the world’s first digital platform dedicated exclusively to OTT ratings, reviews, release updates, and subscription insights. Founded by Atul Kalita, the platform delivers unbiased, structured evaluations of web series and streaming films across major global and Indian OTT services. Recently, various media houses cover our story on their platforms ( OTT Ratings Press & Media Kit ). With its OTT-only editorial approach, OTTRatings.com aims to become the most trusted resource for streaming audiences worldwide.Media Contact:Company Name: OTT RatingsContact Person: Atul KalitaEmail: contact@ottratings.comPhone: +91 8968835476State: ChandigarhCountry: IndiaWebsite: https://ottratings.com

