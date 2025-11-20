kathy ireland® Automotive Unveils VAR DIAGNOSTICS, a New Device Helping Drivers Diagnose Issues Before a Mechanic Visit

Revolutionary plug-in tool pinpoints automotive issues, delivers a 3-D problem diagram, and directs users to nearby parts providers—now available for pre-order.

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- kathy irelandAutomotive today announced the launch of VAR DIAGNOSTICS , an innovative new device and mobile app designed to eliminate one of the most frustrating and uncertain experiences for drivers: understanding what’s actually wrong with their car.Cars break down — that’s a fact of life. But the real hassle often begins when drivers arrive at the mechanic. Most car owners don’t understand the technical jargon mechanics use, leaving them unable to verify what the problem really is or whether a cost estimate is fair. As a result, drivers often rely solely on what they’re told, with no clear way to know if the issue is minor, serious, or even accurately explained.VAR DIAGNOSTICS changes this reality. Created by Louisiana inventor Vittay Richard, a Hurricane Katrina survivor who spent more than three years developing the device, VAR DIAGNOSTICS connects directly to a vehicle and pairs with a mobile app powered by Richard’s proprietary diagnostic software, transforming a driver’s phone into a powerful automotive intelligence tool. The system identifies the problem, shows drivers exactly which part is causing the issue, and reveals where that part is located inside the vehicle through an intuitive 3-D diagram. The technology analyzes the vehicle’s error codes, provides a clear explanation of what they mean, outlines potential repairs, identifies which parts are required, and guides users to nearby retailers or trusted repair shops — ensuring transparency from start to finish.The device is now available for pre-order for $79, with the companion app offered at $4.99 per month, and can be ordered directly at VARDiagnostics.org “Too many people walk into a repair shop unsure whether they’re getting the real story,” said Vittay Richard, inventor and founder of VAR DIAGNOSTICS. “I’ve been working on VAR Diagnostics for more than three years, and I was inspired to create it because I wanted to make car repairs more user-friendly and less intimidating for anyone who doesn’t understand automotive diagnostics. I grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and surviving Hurricane Katrina taught me resilience and problem-solving. VAR is built with that same purpose — to give people clarity, confidence, and the ability to understand what’s really happening under the hood. When drivers have information, they make better decisions, save money, and feel empowered instead of vulnerable.”“Transparency is one of the biggest gaps in the automotive repair experience, and VAR DIAGNOSTICS fills that gap beautifully,” said Allen and Patricia Watson, co-CEOs of kathy irelandAutomotive. “Vittay’s invention aligns perfectly with our mission: giving consumers power through knowledge. VAR DIAGNOSTICS turns confusion into clarity, and uncertainty into confidence. We believe this device will change the way people approach car maintenance and repairs.”Tommy Meharey, Brand Ambassador and Partner at VAR DIAGNOSTICS, also praised the innovation behind the product. “VAR DIAGNOSTICS is exactly the kind of groundbreaking, consumer-first technology I am proud to support,” said Meharey. “Most people don’t have a mechanic in their family — they don’t speak the language of diagnostics. This device bridges that gap. It gives everyday drivers the same information and insight professionals rely on, and that’s life-changing. VAR puts fairness, clarity, and control back into the hands of consumers, and I believe it’s going to transform the automotive experience for millions of people.”In response to growing consumer demand and industry interest, VAR DIAGNOSTICS is actively evaluating investment partnerships that align with its mission of empowering drivers through accessible automotive technology.Pre-orders for VAR DIAGNOSTICS are available now at VARDiagnostics.org, with devices scheduled to begin shipping in early 2026.About kathy irelandAutomotivekathy irelandAutomotive is part of the globally recognized kathy irelandbrand, dedicated to providing reliable, innovative automotive solutions that help drivers navigate repairs, maintenance, and vehicle ownership with clarity and confidence.About VAR DIAGNOSTICSFounded by inventor Vittay Richard, VAR DIAGNOSTICS revolutionizes the way drivers understand their vehicles. Its proprietary diagnostic software converts complex automotive data into plain-language explanations and 3-D visualizations, showing users exactly what is wrong, where the issue is located, and where to get the parts needed — all before stepping into a repair shop. As the company expands, VAR DIAGNOSTICS is in discussions with potential investors interested in supporting its next phase of growth.Learn more at VARDiagnostics.org.

