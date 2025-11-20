Abu Dhabi Hosts The Great World Race, Led by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination

Starting line in Abu Dhabi for day four of seven sequential marathons on seven continents Ultra runner, Jacky Hunt-Broersma continues her legacy of over 104 marathons in 104 consecutive days The race route veered through The Corniche, an 8-kilometer-long waterfront promenade to showcase the beauty of the city

A Global Showcase of Inclusion, Empowerment & Human Solidarity

Seeing them take active roles across the race course...is a powerful reminder that inclusion must be lived, not just spoken about. Their spirit elevates the entire experience.” — David Kelly Founder & Race Director The Great World Race

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abu Dhabi hosted The Great World Race , one of the world’s most inspiring international sporting events, in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination. This global race brings together elite athletes, community runners, volunteers, and supporters to celebrate resilience, unity, and human potential.The Abu Dhabi edition was especially notable for the meaningful involvement of People of Determination—the UAE’s official term honoring individuals with disabilities. Their active participation in organizing the event, supporting runners, and contributing to race operations served as a powerful example of inclusion in action.This commitment to inclusion resonated on a global scale. At a time when the world increasingly focuses on humanity, resilience, and empowerment, the Great World Race underscored the UAE’s leadership in building communities where People of Determination can thrive.The event highlighted the UAE’s growing stature as a center for inclusive sport and Abu Dhabi’s long-standing dedication to empowerment, dignity, and equal opportunity. It also emphasized the essential role of People of Determination—not as symbolic participants, but as active contributors—and celebrated athletes and community runners from diverse international backgrounds, demonstrating how inclusive events can unite people and inspire positive change worldwide.In a statement by His Excellency Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director General, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, he said, “From Abu Dhabi, we send a message to the world: every human being deserves to be seen, included, and empowered. The Great World Race is more than a sporting event — it is a global call for unity, early intervention, and hope for all people, especially those living through hardship or conflict.”Echoing His Excellency’s call for empowerment and visibility, David Kelly, founder and race director of The Great World Race said, “It is an honor to bring The Great World Race to Abu Dhabi in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination. This city represents the values that define our race — unity, humanity, and the belief that sport has the power to change lives. What distinguishes the Abu Dhabi edition is the meaningful involvement of People of Determination. Seeing them take active roles across the race course from supporting runners to contributing to the operational success of the event is a powerful reminder that inclusion must be lived, not just spoken about. Their spirit elevates the entire experience.We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary support we have received in Abu Dhabi. The hospitality, the professionalism, and the commitment to creating a race with purpose have been exceptional. This collaboration shows the world what happens when a community comes together to inspire hope and build a future where every individual is valued.The Great World Race is more than a competition it is a global movement for resilience, connection, and human dignity. We are proud to stand with Abu Dhabi and the Zayed Authority to deliver a message of optimism to the world.”Together, these reflections highlight the broader impact of hosting The Great World Race in Abu Dhabi. The event reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading advocate for disability inclusion and empowerment, a regional hub for global sporting events, and a nation committed to peace, humanity, and social progress. It also serves as a source of hope and unity for communities worldwide.By bringing The Great World Race to its shores, Abu Dhabi further strengthens its international narrative as a destination where sport, empowerment, and human values intersect—demonstrating that global events can inspire meaningful social impact alongside athletic excellence.To read more about it

Abu Dhabi, where inclusion leads and empowerment grows, hosted the Great World Race, an endurance challenge that pushes runners beyond their limits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.