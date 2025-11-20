Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates has granted a $15 Million Investment Loan to Asia Pacific Group

Tania Louise Bowers and Asia Pacific Group Meeting

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates announced today it has granted a USD 15 million investment loan to Asia Pacific Group Limited to expand the company’s investment portfolio in McKinney, Texas, and to complete a full-scale housing and residential project in Texas that began in 2021.

The funding will accelerate construction and infrastructure phases across the McKinney site, enabling the completion of residential units, community amenities, and supporting public works. Asia Pacific Group Limited has been engaged in the project since 2021 and will use the capital to finalise permitting, increase construction velocity, and enhance community features aimed at meeting rising housing demand in the McKinney region.

“Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates is committed to supporting responsible, community-focused development,” said Tania Louise Bowers, Founder at Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates. “This loan not only enables the timely completion of an important housing project but also demonstrates our confidence in Asia Pacific Group Limited’s ability to deliver high-quality homes and neighbourhood improvements that benefit McKinney residents and the broader region.”

The loan structure includes insurance-backed guarantees that secure repayment and reduce borrower and lender risk, reflecting a conservative approach to project finance. By pairing private legal and financial expertise with commercial insurance instruments, the firm ensured protective measures for stakeholders while maintaining the flexibility needed to meet project timelines and construction milestones.

“We are pleased to partner with Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates at this pivotal stage of our McKinney development,” said Bruce Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific Group Limited. “This financing strengthens our ability to finish the project to a high standard, expand affordable and quality housing options in the region, and support local jobs and suppliers. Our focus remains on delivering thoughtfully designed homes that meet the needs of growing families and professionals in the area.”

Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates provided the loan after a period of due diligence, reflecting confidence in the project’s fundamentals and in Asia Pacific Group’s track record. The arrangement underscores growing interest from international lenders in U.S. residential developments located in high-growth Texas markets. Both parties noted their shared commitment to timely execution and responsible growth.

Asia Pacific Group Limited has pursued a phased approach for the Texas project since its inception in 2021, focusing on durable construction, accessibility to local services, and sustainable site practices. The new loan will also permit the company to accelerate selected sustainability features and community amenities originally scheduled for later phases. The developer anticipates an increase in construction activity over the next 12 to 18 months, as materials procurement and workforce deployment expand.

Asia Pacific Group Limited’s McKinney development is part of a larger strategy to grow its United States portfolio by investing in mid-sized suburban markets that show sustained population and employment growth. Completion of the project is expected to bring additional housing inventory, create construction and permanent jobs, and contribute to local tax revenues. Local officials and community partners have been actively engaged throughout the process to ensure the project aligns with municipal plans and neighbourhood needs.

About Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates

Tania Bowers Law Firm & Associates is a London-based legal and financial advisory firm specialising in project finance, structured transactions, and real estate investments. The firm provides tailored lending solutions and legal counsel for developers, investors, and institutional clients, emphasising secured financing and risk mitigation through insured guarantees.

About Asia Pacific Group Limited Asia Pacific Group Limited is a regional real estate developer focused on residential and mixed-use projects. The company emphasises pragmatic design, efficient construction, and community-oriented planning to deliver long-term value for residents and investors. Established to meet growing housing needs in expanding urban markets, Asia Pacific Group blends local expertise with global capital partnerships.

