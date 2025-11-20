Super Processor Vortex AI Partnership

Super Processor, Inc. Announces Exclusive AI Technology Partnership With Vortex AI, Inc.

This partnership allows us to deploy our most advanced AI capabilities directly into the workflows of thousands of businesses that can benefit from automation the most.” — Enrique Sanchez Murillo, Chief AI Officer at Vortex AI, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Processor, Inc. , a full-service payment processor headquartered in Las Vegas, is proud to announce a new, multi-year strategic relationship with Vortex AI, Inc. , under which Vortex AI will exclusively license select artificial intelligence technologies to Super Processor. Together, the companies will introduce a suite of high-quality, specialized AI services designed to help new Super Processor merchants streamline operations, increase profitability, and operate with greater efficiency.Through this partnership, Super Processor will offer AI-powered tools to new payment processing clients as part of their onboarding to the platform. These capabilities will include AI Phone Answering & Call Handling, AI-Driven Appointment Scheduling & Management, Custom Workflow Integrations, Task Automation & Administrative Support, and Additional AI-Enabled Operational Enhancements.“These services are designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing small and medium-sized businesses today: difficulty in hiring and retaining reliable staff. By combining Super Processor’s robust payments infrastructure with Vortex AI’s cutting-edge automation technologies, merchants will gain access to tools enabling them to operate more smoothly while reducing their labor burden.”“We’re thrilled to bring our technology to Super Processor,” said Enrique Sanchez Murillo, Chief AI Officer at Vortex AI, Inc. “This partnership allows us to deploy our most advanced AI capabilities directly into the workflows of thousands of businesses that can benefit from automation the most.”dress wedding, Chief Strategy Officer at Super Processor, added: “Our mission has always been to deliver products that make our merchants more profitable and more efficient. At a time when hiring has become increasingly challenging for SMBs, this partnership provides an immediate advantage—helping businesses serve their customers better while lowering operational strain.”About Super Processor, Inc.Super Processor, headquartered in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada, is a premier full-service payment processor dedicated to offering unparalleled transaction options, ensuring your company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Our mission is to empower merchants with state-of-the-art payment technology, allowing them to operate seamlessly without encountering the common obstacles posed by many other payment processors. Our comprehensive range of services encompasses electronic credit, debit, or prepaid card transactions, extending to custom enterprise solutions.For more information, visit www.superprocessor.com About Vortex AI, Inc.Vortex AI, Inc. is a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in building automation technologies for other businesses. Vortex AI solutions deliver high quality AI technologies that help organizations streamline workflows, improve customer experience, and reduce costs through advanced AI-driven automation.For more information, visit www.vortexnow.ai For media inquiries, please contact:Tina PhamEmail: media@vortexnow.aiWebsite: www.vortexnow.ai

