Former Google VP Catherine Lacavera Joins Toborlife AI Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobor Robot Corporation, doing business as Toborlife AI (“Toborlife AI”), a Unitree robotic application developer and an authorized distributor of Unitree robots, recently announced that Catherine Lacavera is joining the Board of Directors and participating in the current investment seed round.

Catherine Lacavera currently serves as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer at Turing and previously served as Vice President at Google for 16 years, where she built and led a global regulatory and litigation defense team in response to multi-billion-dollar claims. Her deep expertise will now play a key role in guiding Toborlife AI's strategic initiatives as the company expands its footprint in the robotics and automation industries.

Toborlife AI Expands Leadership to Drive Future Innovation

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Catherine to our Board of Directors,” said David Schulhof, Founder and CEO of Toborlife AI. “We are very pleased that this brilliant woman sees the vision of what we are doing, especially our software development. She’s invested in our current round and joined the board. We think she can contribute immensely to our success, and look forward to working with her.”

“After spending time with David and his team, I am so excited about their vision for making robotic solutions easy, affordable, and readily available. I'm looking forward to supporting this fantastic team,” said Catherine.

Since its founding, Toborlife AI has focused on “Robotic Solutions Made Easy,” developing advanced software tools that simplify robot integration and empower users through innovative Unitree humanoid robot and Unitree robot dog applications.

With this new addition, Toborlife AI aims to strengthen its leadership team, establish new strategic partnerships, and continue to navigate the community through its robotics journey.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor Harness™ Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.ai.

