Visionary Designer Kristen Proctor Expands Global Footprint with Edge & Ethos Designs; Premier Resimmercial Design Firm

Kristen Proctor, Founder of Edge & Ethos Designs, is expanding her global footprint in resimmercial design! Edge & Ethos has been featured numerous times in Southern Living, the Magazine of The Modern South.

Meet Kristen Proctor — designer, visionary, and founder of Edge & Ethos Designs, a luxury resimmercial interior design firm transforming spaces across the U.S.

At Edge and Ethos Designs, we believe interior design is more than aesthetics — it’s about well-being, intention, and impact.” — Kristen Proctor, Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With over a decade in the design industry and four groundbreaking years at the helm of Edge & Ethos Designs , Founder & Principal Designer Kristen Proctor is stepping boldly into a new era of expansion, innovation, and global influence. As one of the few Black and Woman professional interior designers specializing in senior living, multifamily, and resimmercial design, Proctor is redefining what creative leadership looks like in the built environment.Born and raised in a small town but driven by enormous vision, Proctor describes herself as “fearfully and wonderfully made… a visionary, a creative, an advocate, and a Boss.” Her approach to design is deeply rooted in purpose, artistry, and fearless execution.Edge & Ethos Designs was founded four years ago, and the firm has rapidly become a sought-after luxury Resimmercial interior design company serving clients across the United States and expanding globally. Concept-first creative direction, tailor-made solutions, multidisciplinary design strategy, and a spirit-led creative process mark the firm’s approach.Kristen Proctor’s Design Capabilities & Areas of Expertise are:• Multifamily developments• Hospitality• Senior living communities• Luxury residential propertiesAs a leader and Trailblazer in the Resimmercial design area, Proctor blends residential warmth and commercial sophistication—an approach central to the firm’s signature style. With her exceptional portfolio in Senior Living Properties, Edge & Ethos has led large-scale senior living projects that house hundreds of residents, setting new standards for compassionate and visionary spaces.Kristen Proctor has an exquisite gift in speaking to the masses on business and the powerful principles of Designs that work hand in hand with every client's dream vision. She has been a speaker on panels for the BISNOW Atlanta Multifamily Conference and the MBA (Mortgage Bankers Association) Beyond the Deal: Careers that Drive Commercial Real Estate, among others. Proctor loves sharing the keys to blazing such profound trails in the Design Industry as she continues to get booked to speak and inspire designers across the world. She is someone you absolutely want to be a part of your next conference and event.Now, we know everyone has their dream clients, and with such a profound track record of work, Edge & Ethos Designs’ Growing Impact is monumental. Proctor’s ideal clients are developers, builders, and homeowners who possess integrity, kindness, and a willingness to invest deeply in meaningful design. She is proven to be by far everyone’s dream come true designer.Edge & Ethos has been featured in multiple media outlets: Southern Living, Influential Women, Nxt Book – Emerald (Environments for Aging Design Showcase) , New American Funding (NAF) – What is Resortcore? A Home Design Trend to Relax into This Summer, and many more. The value and recognition are being amplified around Kristen Proctor as Edge & Ethos Designs takes precedence over all other firms that haven’t stepped into this realm of breaking barriers and leading beyond the designs, but with heart, compassion, and limitless amounts of creative resources to make any vision become the most breathtaking reality per client’s needs and heart’s desires for their Resimmercial Legacy.The firm is positioned for significant growth, major partnerships, and its largest projects to date. Edge & Ethos Designs is your go-to design company for all things Design. As you have read, Kristen Proctor will exceed your expectations with her divine luxury Resimmercial execution of your next dream project.

