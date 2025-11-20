Infinity Home Remodeling Expands Premium Remodeling Services Across Scottsdale

Home Remodeling Scottsdale AZ Infinity Home Remodeling Logo Living Room Remodel Scottsdale AZ

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Home Remodeling , a licensed, bonded, and insured remodeling company (ROC 318846), announces expanded service offerings in kitchen remodeling bathroom remodeling , and full-home renovations across Scottsdale and nearby communities. Founded by owners Yossi Dror and Reggie with more than 20 years of industry experience, the company is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and dependable design-build solutions.“Home remodeling is a major investment, especially in Scottsdale’s unique climate and design environment. Our mission is to make the process clear and stress-free, while delivering lasting results,” said Yossi Dror. “From our first consultation to the final walkthrough we stay focused on precision, transparency and homeowner satisfaction.”Design-Build Approach, Tailored for Scottsdale HomesInfinity Home Remodeling specializes in:Kitchen remodelingBathroom remodelingWhole-home renovations including floorplan re-design, layout improvements, and space re-imaginingCasita construction, home additions and condo remodelsThe company’s processes reflect Scottsdale’s distinct architecture and climate: using heat-resistant finishes, efficient layouts, and materials suited for desert summers and monsoon season. Free on-site consultations provide homeowners with a clear vision, and a next-day estimate ensures timely decision making and minimal disruption.Local Experience & Service AreasServing all of Scottsdale and the surrounding Valley, Infinity Home Remodeling supports homeowners in neighborhoods such as North Scottsdale, Old Town Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch, DC Ranch, Silverleaf, Gainey Ranch, Grayhawk, Kierland, Troon North, Desert Mountain, McDowell Mountain Ranch, Scottsdale Ranch and the Shea Corridor. The company also extends service to Phoenix, Tempe and Paradise Valley, offering consistent quality across the region. Whether updating a 30-year-old home or giving a modern build a refreshed look, the team brings local knowledge and design-build expertise.Why Homeowners Choose Infinity Home RemodelingOne team handles design, construction and permits under a unified planClear timelines, organized communication and daily coordination keep projects movingOwner-managed oversight ensures that every detail meets high standards of workmanship and aestheticsStress-free process built with homeowners in mind, from concept to completionContact InformationInfinity Home Remodeling18261 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255(480) 790-7472info@infinityhomeremodelingaz.comAbout Infinity Home RemodelingInfinity Home Remodeling is a Scottsdale-based remodeling contractor offering kitchen, bathroom and full-home renovation services. Licensed, bonded and insured under ROC 318846, the company brings more than 20 years of experience to each project and has been serving Valley homeowners since 2016. Infinity’s design-build approach supports modern living, tailored to Scottsdale’s architecture, climate and lifestyle.

