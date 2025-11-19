Patrick Butler Joins ResourceCare as Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Butler Resourcecare CEO

BRECKENRIDGE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResourceCare Healthcare is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Butler as its new Chief Executive Officer.Mr. Butler has 20-plus years in healthcare, most of which focused on rural healthcare leadership, strategic growth, and operational excellence. He comes to ResourceCare from Ascension DePaul Services in San Antonio, Texas, where he has served as CEO since 2019, leading the growth and transformation of that large, multi-service healthcare organization.His prior leadership roles include executive positions at several for-profit and non-profit healthcare organizations, demonstrating his expertise in managing complex organizations and fostering innovation."The board feels we couldn't have asked for a better individual to lead ResourceCare into the next phase of continued growth and service to the community," said Will Thompson, Chairman of the Board. "His proven leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services in our rural communities.""I am honored to join ResourceCare Healthcare as CEO," said Patrick Butler. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to expand our capabilities and continue our mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care."Mr. Butler has a Bachelor of Accounting and an MBA from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and has completed the UCLA/Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Executive Program.ResourceCare, a Federally Qualified Healthcare Center, offers premium healthcare services for adults and children, including medical, dental, behavioral health, counseling, and outreach services. Headquartered in Albany, Texas, ResourceCare serves the communities in and around our six Texas clinic locations: Albany, Baird, Breckenridge, Clyde, Cross Plains, and Merkel.

