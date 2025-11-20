Clarke & Rush Mechanical Earns Multiple Honors in 2025 Sacramento Favorites Awards for HVAC, Plumbing & Windows

Clarke & Rush Mechanical proudly celebrates being named a 2025 Sacramento Favorites Award winner for HVAC, plumbing, and window services. Clarke & Rush Mechanical – Family-owned experts in HVAC, plumbing, windows, and home comfort solutions A Clarke & Rush Mechanical truck parked in Sacramento, ready to deliver professional HVAC, plumbing, and window services to local homes.

Family-owned, 63 year old Clarke & Rush celebrates earning Silver in Heating & Air and Windows, and Bronze in Plumbing in the 2025 Sacramento Favorites Awards

We value every award, but the greatest recognition is the confidence Sacramento homeowners place in us and the referrals they give to their friends and family.” — Pat Rush, Owner

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voted one of Sacramento’s top HVAC, plumbing , and window companies in 2025. Clarke & Rush thanks the community for its continued support.Clarke & Rush Mechanical, a family-owned and operated Sacramento home services company for over 60 years, proudly announces it has earned Silver for Heating & Air and Windows and Bronze for Plumbing in the 2025 Sacramento Favorites Awards. Voted entirely by Sacramento residents, these awards highlight businesses that consistently provide trusted, high-quality services and demonstrate strong community commitment.A Legacy of Trusted Home ServicesFounded over six decades ago, Clarke & Rush Mechanical began as a small family business and has grown into a full-service home solutions provider. From routine maintenance to major installations, the company has built its reputation on reliability, professionalism, and customer-focused service. “Our family started this business with the mission of taking care of people and their homes,” said Pat Rush, owner of Clarke & Rush Mechanical. “Being recognized by the Sacramento community is incredibly rewarding and reflects the dedication of our entire team.”Comprehensive HVAC ServicesAs a leading Sacramento HVAC company, Clarke & Rush Mechanical provides an extensive range of heating and cooling services designed to keep homes comfortable year-round:- AC Installation & Repair: From traditional central systems to ductless mini-splits, the company installs and repairs cooling systems for maximum comfort.- Heating Systems: Furnace, heat pump, and hydronic heating installations and repairs ensure warmth during Sacramento winters.- Indoor Air Quality Solutions: Air purification, humidification, and ventilation systems improve overall home health and comfort.- Smart Thermostat Installation & Integration: Advanced controls optimize energy efficiency and system performance.- Maintenance & Tune-Ups: Regular inspections and preventive maintenance reduce energy costs and prevent breakdowns.“Every HVAC system we install or service is tailored to the homeowner’s needs, ensuring energy efficiency and year-round comfort,” added Rush.Expert Plumbing SolutionsClarke & Rush Mechanical’s plumbing team provides full-service solutions for residential and commercial clients, earning Bronze in Plumbing for its quality and reliability. Services include:- Water Heater Installation & Repair: Reliable installation, replacement, and repair of traditional and tankless water heaters to ensure consistent hot water year-round.- Drain Cleaning & Sewer Solutions: Camera inspections, trenchless repairs, and thorough drain maintenance.- Water Heater Installation & Repair: Traditional and heat pump water heaters for consistent, efficient hot water.- Fixture Repair & Replacement: Faucets, garbage disposals, and other fixtures maintained to ensure functionality.- Whole-House Repipe & Gas Line Services: Complex upgrades and emergency repairs handled safely and efficiently.- Preventive Maintenance: Regular plumbing inspections help prevent leaks, water damage, and costly repairs.“Our licensed plumbing team works diligently to provide solutions that protect homes and give homeowners peace of mind,” said Rush.Window Services for Comfort & EfficiencyClarke & Rush Mechanical’s window services improve comfort, energy efficiency, and curb appeal. Key offerings include:Energy-Efficient Window Installation: High-performance windows designed to reduce drafts and lower energy bills.- Custom Window Replacement: Tailored solutions to match any home style or design preference.- Professional Installation & Sealing: Ensures optimal insulation and long-lasting performance.- Consultation & Recommendations: Helping homeowners select the right windows for efficiency and aesthetics.“Windows play a major role in comfort and energy savings. Our team ensures every installation improves both function and style,” Rush explains.Home Comfort & Total EfficiencyClarke & Rush Mechanical provides solutions designed to enhance total home comfort and energy efficiency. From HVAC and plumbing services to insulation and window upgrades, every service is designed to improve indoor comfort and home functionality. Additionally, GoNano Roof Rejuvenation helps extend the life of older roofs, enhance energy efficiency, and protect homes from the elements, completing the comprehensive approach to a comfortable, well-maintained home.“Our goal is to help homeowners achieve total comfort throughout their homes,” said Rush. “From heating and cooling to plumbing, windows, insulation, and even roof care with GoNano, every service we provide keeps families safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient year-round.”Community Recognition and Customer TrustThe Sacramento Favorites Awards are entirely based on public votes, highlighting businesses that Sacramento residents know and trust. Clarke & Rush Mechanical’s multiple honors reflect loyalty, trust, and long-standing service.“Being recognized by our customers is meaningful,” Rush said. "We value every award, but the greatest recognition is the confidence Sacramento homeowners place in us and the referrals they give to their friends and family."Sacramento Homeowner Tips from Clarke & Rush Mechanical1. To help Sacramento homeowners maintain comfort, safety, and efficiency:2. HVAC: Schedule annual inspections and tune-ups to maintain system efficiency.3. Plumbing: Regularly check for leaks and schedule maintenance to avoid water damage.4. Windows: Upgrade to energy-efficient windows to improve comfort and reduce utility costs.5. Insulation & Roofing: Proper insulation and roof maintenance protect the home and lower energy bills.“Educating homeowners is as important as providing services,” Rush said. “Knowledgeable homeowners make informed decisions for comfort, safety, and savings.”About Clarke & Rush Mechanical - LIC #608005Clarke & Rush Mechanical is a family-owned and operated home services company proudly serving the Sacramento region for over 60 years. Known for quality workmanship and reliable service, the company specializes in HVAC installation and repair, plumbing, window replacement, insulation, and energy-efficient home improvements. Clarke & Rush also offers GoNano Roof Rejuvenation, an environmentally friendly solution that extends the life of existing roofing up to 15 years. Built on a foundation of trust, integrity, and community commitment, Clarke & Rush Mechanical continues to provide Sacramento homeowners with professional, dependable services that make every home more comfortable and efficient.--Media Contact:Clarke & Rush Marketing(916) 609-2607digitalsales@clarke-rush.com

