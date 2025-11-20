Spark the Journey Expands to Virginia Through Partnership with Northern Virginia Community College

Spark mentor and mentee

This partnership will offer mentorship and career guidance to 100 first-year students and aims to recruit 150 local mentors by February 2026.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark the Journey is proud to announce a new partnership with Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) to provide mentorship and career guidance to 100 first-year students at the Woodbridge Campus. Spark the Journey is a non-profit organization that provides mentorship and support to young people, guiding them in their educational and career success. As Spark’s first Virginia-based program site, the expansion is designed to provide critical support through the first year of college, a time when students are most vulnerable to dropping out.“This partnership brings our mission full circle - helping students not only get to college, but through college and into meaningful careers,” says Brandon White, CEO of Spark the Journey. “When students have mentors who understand both the challenges of higher education and the demands of today’s workforce, they’re better prepared to turn potential into opportunity.”Spark the Journey will match each student with a dedicated mentor for tailored support during the first two years of college, offering one-on-one mentoring, weekly office hours, and monthly group sessions focused on academic and career readiness.Research from UCLA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury highlights the transformative impact of mentorship as a driver of student success and economic mobility. The study found that students with mentors are more likely to persist through college and earn higher incomes over their lifetime. Spark’s own data supports this impact: 80% of Spark mentees persist into their second year of college compared to 57% of similarly situated peers.“This partnership with Spark the Journey is about more than mentorship—it’s about empowering NOVA students to see what’s possible for their future,” says Dr. Richmond Hill, provost of the NOVA Woodbridge Campus. “By connecting them with professionals and networks, we’re giving our students the confidence, skills, and support to thrive in college and beyond.”Spark and NOVA’s partnership lays the groundwork for future opportunities to similar post-secondary partnerships, “the gold standard” of college success support. By replicating this program at other universities and colleges across the region, access to mentorship expands and an entire ecosystem of postsecondary support that connects education and workforce development can flourish across Northern Virginia.To bring this vision to life, Spark is calling on 150 local professionals from Prince William County and Northern Virginia to volunteer as mentors and change one student’s trajectory this coming spring. Spark mentors receive training, professional development, and opportunities to expand their own networks while supporting students. The program offers a flexible curriculum, and mentors can engage on schedules that fit their availability.To become a mentor or learn how your organization can partner with Spark the Journey, visit www.sparkthejourney.org About Spark the Journey:Spark the Journey is a non-profit organization that provides mentorship and a community of support for young adults to chart their own paths to achieving college and career success. We envision a future where every young person can attain economic mobility, regardless of education, background, or race. If you are interested in supporting our work by becoming a mentor or making a gift, learn more at www.sparkthejourney.org

