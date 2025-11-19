Australian Holistic Beauty Pioneer White Lotus Beauty Launches in Chemist Warehouse and Expands Global Retail Reach

White Lotus Beauty White Lotus White Lotus Brand

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian holistic beauty brand White Lotus Beauty, a pioneer in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) inspired skincare and crystal beauty tools, has officially launched in Chemist Warehouse, marking a major milestone in the brand’s retail expansion strategy.Founded in 2004, White Lotus Beauty has become internationally recognized for its ethically sourced jade and crystal tools, organic plant-based skincare, and holistic, evidence-informed approach to beauty. The brand holds more than 50 product and industry awards, including the Clean + Conscious Awards, Global Green Products Awards, and the Queensland Export Awards in 2024.Global Retail Presence:From clinic treatments to international shelves, White Lotus Beauty products are now sold through:Chemist Warehouse (Australia)Ulta Beauty (US)SalonCentric (US professional salon channel)Nordstrom (US)Debenhams (UK)Shop Apotheke (Europe – onboarding)“Our launch into Chemist Warehouse is a full-circle moment,” says Kamila Kingston, co-founder of White Lotus Beauty. “We started in Australian treatment rooms and proved the demand for authentic, ethically sourced crystal tools in premium retail. Now, we can bring these rituals to everyday consumers globally.”White Lotus Beauty products are grounded in traditional practices and modern science:Authentic, grade-A chemical-free crystals (jade, rose quartz, amethyst)Organic, plant-based skincare with adaptogenic herbsPETA certified vegan and cruelty-free, including silk accessoriesSustainable packaging and eco-conscious operationsThe brand also actively removes 180 kg of ocean plastic annually and emphasizes ethical sourcing across its supply chain.White Lotus Beauty will appear in Oscars 2026 gift bags, reflecting growing global interest in holistic beauty rituals. “Being included in the Oscars swag bags validates decades of work in creating products rooted in tradition, ethics, and science,” says Kingston.About White Lotus BeautyFounded in 2004, White Lotus Beauty is an Australian holistic beauty brand specializing in crystal beauty tools, TCM-inspired skincare, holistic microneedling, and professional education. With more than 50 industry awards, the brand is recognized for ethical sourcing, cruelty-free formulations, sustainable packaging, and clinically informed rituals. Available globally, White Lotus is stocked in Chemist Warehouse, Ulta Beauty, SalonCentric, Nordstrom, Debenhams, and Shop Apotheke.Contact:Kamila KingstonFounder, White Lotus BeautyEmail: kamila@whitelotusbeauty.comPhone: +61 473 543 719Website: www.whitelotusbeauty.com IG: https://www.instagram.com/whitelotus_beauty/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.