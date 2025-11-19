3 reasons a primary care physician is your healthcare quarterback

When it comes to your health, you need more than just a group of specialists and appointments. You need a "quarterback."

Just like on the football field, there’s a benefit to having a smart, strategic leader calling the plays and keeping everyone on the same page.

That’s where a primary care physician, or PCP, comes in. These clinicians address general health concerns, and they can help with preventive care, wellness concerns and chronic conditions.

With 15 locations in Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, the University of Chicago Medicine makes it easy to book a primary care visit with online scheduling, same-day appointments and virtual visits. UChicago Medicine doctors treat patients of all ages and offer services such as immunizations, chronic condition management, and school and sports physicals.

Vishal K. Gupta, DO*, an internal medicine physician with UChicago Medicine Medical Group, shared three ways these doctors can be your QB:

1. They call the right plays at the right time

You may feel fine now, but not every health issue comes with obvious symptoms. Conditions like high cholesterol, high blood sugar and sexually transmitted infections can go undetected without routine checkups — and that’s where a PCP steps in.

PCPs help you stay ahead of the game by identifying risks early and ordering baseline tests that give you peace of mind. They can also tailor medical decisions to your history. If you have a family risk of colon cancer, for example, you might qualify for an early colonoscopy.

2. They keep the whole team in sync

PCPs don’t just treat routine illnesses. They manage your entire playbook. Whether you’re managing something acute or a chronic condition like diabetes or hypertension, your PCP can coordinate with specialists, monitor progress and make sure everyone is working together.

Many UChicago Medicine clinics also offer on-site lab testing, making it easier to get everything done in one visit. And our PCPs can guide your game plan throughout all stages of life: internists see adult patients, and family medicine physicians see patients of all ages.

3. They’re in it for the long game

Quarterbacks do more than anticipate the next play; they plan for the whole season. At your annual checkup, your PCP will check your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar; make sure you’re up to date on vaccines; and test for STIs if you’ve been sexually active.

These small steps, Gupta said, go a long way toward staying on top of your health, especially in your 20s and 30s. Conditions like obesity, hypertension and diabetes are easier — and cheaper — to prevent than they are to treat after years of damage.

