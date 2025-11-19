Spero Renewables Selected for Shell GameChanger Program to Explore Novel Biomass Conversion Technology

The Spero technical team (from left): Baoyuan Liu, Eric McFarland, Ian Klein, and Mahdi Abu-Omar

Spero Renewables, a U.S.-based startup focused on sustainable innovation, has been selected to participate in the Shell GameChanger program

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spero Renewables, a U.S.-based startup focused on sustainable innovation, has been selected to participate in the Shell GameChanger program — a global accelerator that supports early-stage ideas with the potential to contribute to the future of energy.Through this collaboration, Spero will receive support to advance its proprietary SPERLU™ technology, which transforms lignin (found in plants, and a byproduct of the pulp and paper industry) into renewable chemical building blocks. The aim is to explore new pathways for converting underutilized biomass into valuable materials.“Working with Shell GameChanger is a major step forward,” said Mahdi Abu-Omar, CEO of Spero Renewables. “This partnership provides a unique opportunity to validate our approach and explore its potential across a range of applications.”Spero’s process offers an alternative to conventional biomass conversion methods, with a focus on efficiency and scalability. The company’s research team brings deep expertise in lignin valorization, supported by a strong patent portfolio and peer-reviewed publications. Through the GameChanger project, Spero aims to better understand how its SPERLU™ technology could contribute to more sustainable solutions across industries.About Spero RenewablesSpero Renewables ( www.sperorenewables.com ) is a bioenergy and advanced materials company transforming lignin into renewable products. Its SPERLU™ technology delivers intermediates that help decarbonize energy and materials manufacturing on a global scale.

