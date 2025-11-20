Brown, LLC Helps Secure $41.5 Million Texas False Claims Act Whistleblower Medicaid Settlement

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown, LLC, a nationally recognized whistleblower and Medicaid/Medicare fraud law firm, announces a $41.5 million settlement with Pfizer Inc. and Tris Pharma, Inc. resolving claims under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (THFPA) in the 71st Judicial District Court in Harrison County, Texas. The agreement resolves allegations that the two companies fraudulently marketed Quillivant, an ADHD medication, beginning in 2011. The defendants do not admit liability.

Brown, LLC’s Role and Representation

Brown, LLC represented the whistleblower who brought the concerns to light under the THFPA. Working closely with state authorities, the firm:

• Filed and litigated the action in the 71st Judicial District Court in Harrison County, Texas;

• Coordinated with government counsel throughout investigation and discovery including, but not limited to, working with experts and conducting depositions;

• Advanced the case toward resolution, helping to secure a recovery that returns funds to taxpayers and promotes industry compliance.

“This outcome shows how powerful the private-public partnership can be in litigating whistleblower matters,” said Jason T. Brown, Managing Partner at Brown, LLC. “We are proud to represent the whistleblower and to partner with Texas to achieve a meaningful recovery.”

“Healthcare fraud matters are complex and resource-intensive,” added Pat Almonrode, Chair of the Whistleblower Practice at Brown, LLC. “Our team is committed to seeing these cases through and ensuring accountability.”

“I will never back down from taking on the biggest corporations in the world that deceive and take advantage of Texans. Pfizer and Tris Pharma provided adulterated drugs to children for years and changed test results in order to obtain the benefit of taxpayer-funded Medicaid reimbursement,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “Under my watch, Big Pharma will not escape justice for lying about the effectiveness of its drugs.”

Because Medicaid is jointly funded with the federal government, Texas will pay a pro rata share of its recovery to the United States. The whistleblower will receive a share of the proceeds as a whistleblower reward.

The case number for the matter is Cause 23-1031, 71st Judicial District, Harrison County, Texas.

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC is a premier whistleblower law firm representing individuals who expose Medicaid fraud, Medicare fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, and government program fraud nationwide. Led by former FBI Special Agent and trial attorney Jason T. Brown, the firm has helped return over a billion to taxpayers, while protecting whistleblowers under federal and state laws, including the THFPA.

