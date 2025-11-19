Bonaventure will pay $7 million to improve services at 10 long-term care facilities in WA

Bonaventure Senior Living has agreed to pay $7 million to improve its services and a $250 credit to each of about 800 Washington residents, following a consumer protection investigation into complaints of inadequate care at 10 senior living facilities in the state.

Bonaventure is an Oregon-based company that operates 15 long-term care facilities in Washington, including the 10 communities that are part of this settlement. The facilities in question are located in Arlington, Bellingham, Bothell, East Wenatchee, Lacey, Puyallup, Richland, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) alleges that Bonaventure failed to provide a number of vital services to residents, including medication assistance, housekeeping, maintenance, dining, and infection control from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2024. These actions likely violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

“Families entrusted their loved ones to these facilities and expected safe, clean, and conscientious care. Sadly, for many of them, that’s not what they got,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said. “Enforcing our consumer protection laws to protect vulnerable people from inadequate care is a priority for me and our entire office.”

While the company does not admit liability, Bonaventure has agreed to provide all the services promised in its contracts and advertising to residents going forward.

Bonaventure agreed to spend $7 million above and beyond its fiscal 2024 operating expenses over the next four years to, among other things, raise wages or hire more staff at its facilities and hire a quality assurance team to improve health services across its communities in Washington, Oregon, and Colorado. The company has also agreed to hire a health and wellness director for each of the Washington facilities where Bonaventure provides both assisted living and memory care services.

Bonaventure has also agreed to pay $200,000 to the AGO to use for future consumer protection enforcement.

Consumers who have had negative experiences with a senior living facility are encouraged to file a complaint with our office.

A copy of the resolution, which was filed in King County Superior Court, is available here.

