emDigital Partners with University of Detroit Mercy School of Law to Design and Build Michigan’s First Fully Online J.D.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- emDigital, the leading online program partner focused on instructional design for U.S. law schools, has partnered with University of Detroit Mercy School of Law (Detroit Mercy Law) to develop Michigan’s first fully online Juris Doctor (J.D.) program. The new program, which launches in Fall 2026, marks a significant step forward in expanding access to high-quality legal education through innovative online delivery.

emDigital will collaborate with Detroit Mercy Law faculty and academic leadership to design and build a complete suite of courses for the Online J.D. Program (OJD). The program, accredited by the American Bar Association, will mirror the rigor, engagement, and experiential learning that define Detroit Mercy Law’s residential J.D. curriculum.

“We’re honored to partner with one of the nation’s most innovative law schools on such a historic project,” said Michael Gregory, Co-founder and President of emDigital. “Our team specializes in creating engaging, learner-centered online courses that preserve the expertise and depth of traditional instruction while leveraging the flexibility of digital learning. Together with Detroit Mercy Law, we’re designing an experience that makes world-class legal education accessible to a broader group of students.”

The OJD will offer most courses asynchronously, with select upper-level offerings taught synchronously to foster real-time collaboration and support experiential learning. Enrollment will begin with a cohort of 25 students in Fall 2026 and grow steadily over the following years.

Dean Nicholas Schroeck of Detroit Mercy Law said the partnership reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to innovation in legal education. “Detroit Mercy Law has long been a leader in expanding access and opportunity. Working with emDigital allows us to translate our distinctive approach to legal education into an online format without compromising the quality of the student experience.”

emDigital’s collaboration with Detroit Mercy Law includes instructional design, videography, platform integration, faculty training, and program operations, ensuring that each course reflects both pedagogical best practices and the high standards of Detroit Mercy Law.

“The OJD is not just an expansion of access, it’s a reimagining of what excellence in legal education can look like in the digital era,” Gregory said. “We’re proud to help make Detroit Mercy Law’s vision a reality.”

To learn more about Detroit Mercy Law’s OJD program, visit https://law.udmercy.edu/academics/programs-offered/online-jd-program.php

About emDigital

emDigital partners with law schools to deliver high-quality online content and programs that expand access to legal education. The company combines the vision and expertise of founders Steve Emanuel, whose publications have helped generations of students succeed in law school and on the bar exam, and Michael Gregory, whose work has focused on legal education content and the unique digital needs of law schools. emDigital offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including customized instructional design, market research, student recruitment, marketing, and regulatory support. emDigital is also pioneering innovative applications of artificial intelligence in publishing, legal education, and legal practice. For more information, visit https://www.emdigitallaw.com/

About Detroit Mercy Law

For more than a century, University of Detroit Mercy School of Law has educated lawyers who lead with a commitment to the pursuit of justice, service to others and the highest standards of the legal profession. With a mission rooted in Jesuit and Mercy traditions, Detroit Mercy Law provides an intellectually rigorous education that combines theory, doctrine, ethics, transnational educational opportunities, and real-world experience. Located in the heart of downtown Detroit, within Michigan's largest legal community and steps away from the U.S./Canada border, Detroit Mercy Law students readily access opportunities to connect with local leaders, community partners, employers and an engaged alumni network more than 9,000 strong. At the heart of the School’s partnership with Detroit is a Jesuit philosophy that honors our obligation to create a space for students to give back to the community through externships and our nationally recognized clinical program. For more information, visit https://law.udmercy.edu/

