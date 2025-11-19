Leadstorm Marketing Launches to Revolutionize B2B Industrial Manufacturing Lead Generation

Leadstorm Marketing: B2B Manufacturing Marketing Agency

New Agency Leverages AI, Geo-Targeting, and Specialized Paid Media to Drive Qualified Leads for Manufacturers

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadstorm Marketing officially announced its launch today, establishing itself as a dedicated, global marketing partner focused exclusively on driving measurable growth for B2B Industrial Manufacturing companies.

Formed from the foundations of the respected DeTorres Group, Leadstorm Marketing brings a renewed and specialized focus to the industry, leveraging deep sector knowledge combined with advanced digital strategies to deliver a consistent pipeline of high-quality leads.

Specialized Focus Meets Advanced Strategy

Leadstorm Marketing's core mission is to solve the complex lead generation challenges inherent to the industrial sector, focusing on connecting clients with qualified prospects worldwide. The agency's service offering is built around a comprehensive, multi-channel approach:

Targeted Paid Media: Expert management of campaigns on platforms critical to the B2B world, including Google, Microsoft (Bing), and LinkedIn. This ensures precise targeting of engineers, procurement professionals, and decision-makers in global industrial markets.

Performance-Driven SEO: Building organic visibility for technical, high-value keywords to capture demand from companies actively searching for specialized industrial solutions.

Cutting-Edge AI & GEO Strategies: Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for predictive analytics, content personalization, and audience segmentation, alongside advanced Geo-targeting strategies to pinpoint and engage manufacturing hubs and specific industrial regions around the globe.

"The transition to Leadstorm Marketing reflects our commitment to bringing a new level of specialization to B2B Industrial Manufacturing," said Dustin DeTorres, CEO. "Industrial companies have unique, high-value sales cycles that require a distinct marketing approach. We are here to be the 'Leadstorm'—a reliable, powerful engine that consistently delivers qualified opportunities by integrating proven digital channels with next-generation AI and Geo-focused precision."

About Leadstorm Marketing

Leadstorm Marketing is a global digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to serving the B2B Industrial Manufacturing sector. Formerly known as DeTorres Group, the agency specializes in driving lead generation through expert strategy, execution, and optimization across paid media, SEO, and advanced technology like AI and geo-targeting. We empower manufacturers to expand their global footprint and achieve sustainable growth.

