CapLinked Streamlines FedRAMP Continuous Monitoring and Reauthorization on AWS GovCloud

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapLinked , the trusted virtual data room platform for government and enterprise collaboration, announced today that its AWS GovCloud -hosted solution is now being used to streamline FedRAMP continuous monitoring and reauthorization across high-impact cloud environments.SaaS vendors, systems integrators, and federal agencies are turning to CapLinked as a secure workspace for managing monthly vulnerability scans, POA&Ms, incident response documentation, and SSP updates. By hosting these workflows on CapLinked’s GovCloud-native VDR, compliance teams can collaborate securely while maintaining a fully auditable record of all FedRAMP control evidence.“FedRAMP compliance doesn’t end with an Authorization to Operate,it requires constant documentation, version control, and collaboration,” said Greg Brinson, CEO of CapLinked. “CapLinked is purpose-built to support this ongoing process, helping teams reduce audit fatigue and centralize every artifact in a secure, compliant workspace.”CapLinked inherits AWS GovCloud’s FedRAMP High controls and augments them with enterprise-grade file permissions, encryption at rest and in transit, document expiration tools, and immutable activity logs. The result is a trusted system of record for security artifacts that require long-term retention, traceability, and limited-access sharing.Unlike general-purpose file-sharing platforms, CapLinked enforces strict access boundaries and supports zero-trust workflows. Security leaders, authorizing officials, and 3PAOs can collaborate inside the platform — whether uploading weekly scan reports or finalizing SSP language — without risking loss of control or compliance missteps.CapLinked is already supporting vendors and integrators across FedRAMP High, DoD SRG IL5, and CJIS-aligned programs, positioning the VDR as a foundational compliance hub for mission-critical systems.

