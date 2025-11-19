LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapLinked , a leading provider of secure virtual data rooms (VDRs), announced today that its platform hosted on AWS GovCloud is accelerating CMMC compliance for defense contractors managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Designed to meet the rigorous cybersecurity standards outlined in CMMC Level 2 and 3, CapLinked’s GovCloud-native environment offers secure, audit-ready collaboration for companies operating in the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain.CapLinked’s VDR supports critical CMMC requirements including granular access control, encrypted document sharing, tamper-proof audit logging, and detailed user activity monitoring. Built on AWS GovCloud, the platform inherits FedRAMP High, DoD SRG IL4/IL5, and ITAR-compliant infrastructure — giving defense primes, subcontractors, and managed service providers a turnkey solution for meeting NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance.“CMMC has now become a contract gate for any business that works with the Department of Defense,” said Greg Brinson, CEO of CapLinked. “We’re now offering CapLinked on GovCloud to simplify CMMC compliance, reduce friction, and help contractors focus on secure collaboration — not endless documentation cycles.”Advisors working on behalf of defense contractor clients will also need to reconsider the data room software they're using when handling Controlled Unclassified Information or Federal Contract Information. Legacy VDRs are not compliant with CMMC requirements, making CapLinked one of the only fully functional data room options available for M&A advisors, investment bankers, and consultants serving the defense industrial base.CapLinked's secure workspace enables role-based permissions, watermarking, real-time access tracking, and post-download file control. These capabilities give companies pursuing CMMC Level 2 or 3 a foundation for protecting CUI and accelerating compliance preparation.The platform also supports Zero Trust principles by enforcing MFA, session expiration, and document-level encryption — helping clients align with DoD's evolving security mandates. CapLinked is already trusted by government suppliers in aerospace, cybersecurity, logistics, and AI sectors for due diligence, subcontractor coordination, and program execution.

