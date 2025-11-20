Jason Ruedy Showcases 90% LTV Cash-Out Refinance to Help San Diego Homeowners Fight Record Consumer Debt
Top 1% Loan Officer and “The Home Loan Arranger” explains how high-LTV, no-PMI cash-out options can deliver major financial relief for San Diego families
With soaring credit-card balances, personal loans, medical debt, and rising household expenses, thousands of San Diego homeowners are struggling to keep pace. Ruedy’s mission is simple — educate borrowers, show them their options, and provide a path to financial stability when they need it most.
A High-Impact Cash-Out Option When Homeowners Need It the Most
Most lenders cap cash-out refinances at 80% loan-to-value, instantly eliminating families who haven’t built sufficient equity. Jason Ruedy highlights that his 90% LTV cash-out refinance allows San Diego homeowners to access significantly more equity — up to 90% of the home’s value — giving them the ability to:
Consolidate high-interest consumer debt
Lower monthly payments
Eliminate credit-card balances
Stop revolving interest from spiraling
Restore financial breathing room
No PMI Required — A Massive Savings Advantage
Unlike many high-LTV mortgage programs, Ruedy’s 90% LTV option does not require private mortgage insurance (PMI).
That means:
Lower monthly costs
More equity preserved
No added insurance premiums draining your budget
This makes the program one of the most cost-effective cash-out solutions available in the San Diego mortgage market.
A Specialized Product Few Lenders Offer
Because most lenders do not carry high-LTV cash-out products, homeowners often assume they’re out of options. Ruedy stresses that this is exactly why education matters.
“My job is to educate homeowners, period,” said Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger. “Most people don’t even realize they can access up to 90% of their home’s value with no PMI. In a world where consumer debt is at an all-time high, this refinance option can be a life-changing financial reset for families drowning in high-interest payments.”
With more than 30 years of experience and direct access to specialized loan programs, Ruedy consistently delivers refinance solutions that many banks and retail lenders simply cannot offer.
A Timely Solution for Today’s Financial Pressures
As the cost of living continues to climb across California, San Diego homeowners are turning to cash-out refinancing to:
Pay off high-interest credit cards
Eliminate personal loan balances
Cover major expenses
Rebuild monthly cash flow
Protect their long-term financial stability
For many, a 90% LTV cash-out refinance is the most efficient and impactful way to regain control over their finances.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.