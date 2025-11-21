My Mind’s Eye Launches Christmas Collection, Blending Heritage Charm and Modern Whimsy for Holiday Homes Across America

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, My Mind’s Eye is unveiling its most expansive Christmas collection to date, offering a curated world of festive décor, paper goods, tabletop accessories, and nostalgic accents designed to bring homes and holiday gatherings to life. Created by an all-female design team and crafted with the brand’s signature balance of tradition and trend, the new assortment celebrates all the magic and memory-making the season invites.For more than two decades, My Mind’s Eye has been a trusted source for party supplies, stationery, and seasonal décor thoughtfully designed in the USA. This year’s Christmas release continues that mission with a lineup that blends elevated artistry, enduring motifs, and playful details across an extraordinary variety of coordinated themes. From gingerbread-inspired décor to heirloom-style village houses, each collection helps families create meaningful, joy-filled environments with ease.A Christmas Collection Filled With Storytelling, Style, and SparkleThe Christmas assortment spans dozens of coordinating product lines, giving customers the freedom to design cohesive, personal holiday looks. Each theme brings its own personality, from classic heritage patterns to whimsical North Pole charm.Christmas Village HousesOne of the most anticipated releases of the year, these detailed light-up houses—including Santa’s House, the Elves’ Workshop, the Reindeer Barn, and gingerbread-inspired storefronts—invite collectors and families to create enchanting holiday vignettes. Designed with intricate trims, snow-kissed rooftops, and glowing windows, the pieces deliver a touch of nostalgia while fitting seamlessly into modern holiday décor.Believe ChristmasA bright and cheerful theme capturing the magic and merriment of Santa’s world. From rosy-red accents to North Pole-inspired illustrations, this collection adds a joyful spark to gatherings, cocoa bars, wrapping stations, and holiday breakfasts.Gingerbread ChristmasA warm, confection-inspired theme filled with cookie motifs, caramel tones, and charming details that evoke classic holiday baking traditions. The Gingerbread Shop village house, treat boxes, shaped plates, and coordinating napkins bring sweetness to everything from cookie exchanges to school parties.Be Merry ChristmasA vibrant and color-forward theme designed to energize the season. With cheerful patterns and bold hues, this collection transforms tables and holiday displays into spirited celebration spaces.Bow ChristmasA refined yet festive aesthetic centered around ribbon-inspired details and elegant shapes. Ideal for more formal occasions or hosts who want a polished, stylish tablescape.Christmas LaneA charming theme with lush greens, cozy textures, and classic seasonal accents, perfect for creating warm, inviting family gatherings.Dear RudolphA playful, reindeer-themed collection that brings lighthearted fun to kid-friendly gatherings. With spirited illustrations and whimsical touches, this theme is made for family movie nights, classroom celebrations, and holiday storytelling traditions.Fa La LaJoyful typography, bright pops of color, and spirited graphics define this merry, music-inspired theme. Perfect for ornament exchanges, caroling parties, or any gathering centered on community and cheer.Merry Joy ChristmasA vibrant blend of bold patterns and festive shapes, offering hosts effortless ways to brighten any space and create standout holiday moments.North Pole ChristmasCharmingly illustrated products featuring Santa, reindeer, snowy icons, and candy-striped accents bring the wonder of the North Pole into daily festivities and traditions shared with family.Pembroke ChristmasFor those who prefer sophisticated seasonal décor, this theme blends heritage-style patterns with soft neutrals and delicate detailing. Its classic, elegant aesthetic pairs easily with candles, greenery, and traditional holiday china.Delicate bows, lovely pink tones, and refined holiday motifs create a sweet, graceful collection that adds a touch of whimsy and refinement to holiday hosting.Ole Saint NickA Santa-centered theme celebrating the iconic figure himself. With its nostalgic palette and charming illustrations, these pieces make holiday gatherings feel welcoming, classic, and full of wonder.Across all themes, the Christmas collection includes coordinating plates, napkins, cups, banners, treat boxes, tabletop décor, puzzles, and collectible items—each crafted to help shoppers create memorable celebrations with simple, thoughtful styling.Design-Forward Christmas Goods Crafted by a Women-Led Creative TeamEvery holiday collection from My Mind’s Eye is shaped by its all-female team of designers based in Salt Lake City, UT. Their approach combines artistic expertise with an intimate understanding of the joy and tradition tied to seasonal celebrations.Working from concept sketches to final product styling, the team draws inspiration from heritage holiday décor, modern color palettes, and family traditions. This hands-on creative process results in collections that feel both nostalgic and refreshingly new.With a design philosophy rooted in warmth, creativity, and intentionality, the Christmas assortment reflects the heart of the season through every detail.Holiday Hosting, SimplifiedThe Christmas collection is created to take the stress out of entertaining. Products are designed to mix and match effortlessly, allowing hosts to build an elevated holiday look without complicated planning.Customers can expect:Durable paper goods made for full holiday mealsCoordinated sets that create instant table displaysDécor items that double as keepsakes or reusable accentsVersatile designs suitable for everything from intimate gatherings to festive holiday partiesThis ease of use has made My Mind’s Eye a favorite among families who want beautifully styled celebrations without the overwhelm.Available NationwideThe full Christmas collection is now available to customers throughout the United States, with standard and expedited shipping options to help shoppers receive their holiday items right on time.

