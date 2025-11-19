Cape Crystal Brands Launches New Blog Series 'Food Questions America Is Asking'

Cape Crystal Brands unveils a new blog series answering top food questions, complementing Edmund McCormick’s upcoming book on food science and trends.

“The blog and book are a natural extension of our ongoing mission to educate and inform,” said Edmund McCormick, founder of Cape Crystal Brands.” — Edmund McCormick, founder and CEO

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Crystal Brands today announces the launch of its highly anticipated new blog series “Food Questions America Is Asking”, which will coordinate with the release of Edmund McCormick’s forthcoming book, The Food Questions America is Asking: How Journalists and Scientists Are Redefining What We Eat. The series, available now at https://www.capecrystalbrands.com/blogs/food-questions-america-is-asking, delves into the science behind some of the most pressing food questions asked by journalists, scientists, and consumers across the nation.

The blog series answers every day food science questions, like “Why does salt change the flavor of coffee?” and “How does soy sauce improve store bought mashed potatoes?” with insights rooted in both culinary expertise and scientific research. It aligns with McCormick’s upcoming book, which tackles the most common food questions that America is asking and redefines the way we think about ingredients, cooking techniques, and the science of food.

Why This Blog Matters Now

As food transparency, ingredient quality, and consumer health continue to drive discussions in the food industry, The Food Questions America is Asking book and the accompanying blog series aim to bridge the gap between scientific facts and everyday culinary questions. This resource provides an accessible yet expert-driven approach to food science, making it a valuable tool for both consumers and food professionals.

What to Expect from the Blog Series

• Timely Topics: Posts cover relevant questions from food trends and health to ingredient functionality.

• Expert Contributions: Insights from McCormick’s network of food scientists, chefs, and other culinary experts.

• Practical Answers: Posts that offer actionable advice and scientific clarity for everyday cooking and ingredient use.

• Complementary to the Book: The blog complements McCormick’s upcoming book, which explores how journalists and scientists are redefining food in modern American diets.

About Cape Crystal Brands

Cape Crystal Brands is a leading provider of specialty ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Known for its focus on transparency and ingredient science, the company empowers businesses and consumers alike with reliable, science-backed information.

For more insights, visit the blog today at https://www.capecrystalbrands.com/blogs/food-questions-america-is-asking and sign up for updates. Be sure to check out The Food Questions America is Asking: How Journalists and Scientists Are Redefining What We Eat coming soon.

