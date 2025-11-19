Lonestar Transfer Celebrates 15 Years of Helping 40,000 Families Eliminate Timeshare Debt

Lonestar Transfer: Exit your Timeshare successfully We’ve helped 40,000 families cancel their timeshares over the past 15 years.

ROYSE CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lonestar Transfer, a Texas-based company specializing in timeshare exit assistance, announced that it has helped more than 40,000 families end unwanted timeshare ownership over the past 15 years. The company estimates that its efforts have saved clients more than $500 million in timeshare debt and long-term maintenance fees.Lonestar Transfer focuses on providing clear, resort-compliant solutions for owners seeking relief from financial obligations tied to vacation ownership. The company attributes its longevity to transparent processes and documented confirmations of release, an approach designed to ensure accuracy and consumer protection in an industry often affected by misinformation and fraudulent resale activity.Growing Financial Pressures in the Timeshare IndustryThe milestone comes amid rising concerns about increasing maintenance fees and assessments within the timeshare sector. According to industry data, the average annual maintenance cost has risen over 15 percent per year, leaving many owners paying thousands annually even when they no longer use their vacation property.A Commitment to Ethical Standards and TransparencyLonestar Transfer attributes its longevity and success to maintaining integrity in an industry where many consumers have faced misleading promises or fraudulent resale offers. The company operates without false guarantees or hidden fees, emphasizing consumer education and realistic outcomes. Each case begins with a thorough contract review, followed by a customized exit strategy designed to ensure full compliance with resort policies.Lonestar Transfer provides professional assistance to timeshare owners across the United States seeking to permanently terminate or transfer their ownership obligations. The company’s resort-compliant process ensures accuracy, transparency, and documented proof of completion for each client.For more information, visit https://lonestartransfer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.