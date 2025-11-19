Hyperparam Launches Client-Side AI Tool for Transforming LLM-Scale Datasets

The Hyperparam UI with chat for natural language querying.

Engineered for speed and interactivity, the new tool lets users explore and refine large datasets in seconds

Traditional tools aren't designed to handle massive LLM datasets, and Hyperparam solves this problem. It's like a Swiss Army knife for your data with a UI that displays 100K+ rows of data instantly.” — Kenny Daniel

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Hyperparam announced the launch of its browser-native AI tool that's engineered for the fast, interactive viewing, scoring, filtering, and transforming of multi-gigabyte datasets for LLM training.Designed as a multi-purpose tool, Hyperparam.app gives data scientists, AI and ML engineers, researchers, and enterprise teams an instant, secure way to explore and transform massive datasets. The app includes an AI chat interface that lets users query their datasets in natural language, allowing for nuanced prompts that are difficult to express in SQL. Users can ask the app to score conversations, filter specific records, categorize prompts, identify patterns, or generate refined datasets. Because everything runs in the browser, the tool opens and processes large files at high speed, giving users immediate visibility into their data.“There’s this huge problem with AI that nobody’s talking about,” said Kenny Daniel, founder and CEO of Hyperparam. “Its entire lifecycle is tons of data in and massive data out. Traditional tools aren’t designed to analyze these volumes of unstructured text, which prevents organizations from being able to effectively use the business data in chat logs and other AI output. The issue is only getting worse as models produce increasing volumes of text. Hyperparam solves this problem. It’s like a Swiss Army knife for your AI data. Data professionals can use natural language for dataset discovery, data quality filtering, prompt categorization, data extraction and transformation workflows, and more. The UI can display 100K+ rows in real time, so they can work far faster than traditional tools allow, handling tasks that once required multiple people and far more time.”With this launch, Hyperparam aims to give data teams a faster and more intuitive way to work with the large, complex datasets used to train AI models. By bringing speed, interactivity, and AI assistance into a single client-side tool, the company is lowering the friction of preparing high-quality data at scale.Hyperparam is available today in open beta, with full access offered at no cost during the beta period.About HyperparamHyperparam is a browser-native AI tool designed for fast, interactive exploration and transformation of LLM-scale datasets. Built to eliminate the friction of traditional data tooling, Hyperparam lets users inspect, score, filter, and refine large datasets without complex setup. The technology is grounded in founder Kenny Daniel’s open-source libraries (HyLlama, Hyparquet, and HighTable), which are used across the ML community, including at organizations such as Hugging Face and Eurostat. Hyperparam was founded in 2024 and is supported by investors including Madrona Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, and Fortson Venture Capital.

Hyperparam in 30 seconds

