TAWAL Signs Memorandum of Understanding with SoftBank Corp. to Advance Smart Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAWAL , the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) to collaborate on enabling the development and deployment of next-generation smart infrastructure solutions in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to explore joint opportunities in advanced 5G technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) systems, edge computing, and high-precision positioning technologies within its infrastructure.Under the MoU, both parties will establish a framework for cooperation in designing and implementing cutting-edge digital infrastructure, as well as developing data-driven and AI-enabled solutions that support emerging use cases such as autonomous vehicles, intelligent fleet management, 3D digital city modeling, and crowd-management applications.TAWAL emphasized that the collaboration aligns with its ongoing efforts to strengthen the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure ecosystem, accelerate digital transformation, and support the growth of a smart, technology-driven economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The company noted that partnering with SoftBank — a global leader in advanced communications and technology innovation — marks a significant milestone toward building more efficient, secure, and reliable infrastructure that meets the rapidly increasing demand for digital services.With a portfolio of more than 30,000 telecom towers worldwide, and more than 24,000 telecom towers across Saudi Arabia, TAWAL is one of the largest and most influential telecom infrastructure providers in the region, delivering innovative solutions that support mobile operators and enterprise partners across multiple sectors.

