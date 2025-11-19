Influential Women Magazine Announces Educational Series Led by Top Leadership Coaches and Industry Experts

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women Magazine today announced the launch of its new expert led webinar series designed to deliver meaningful professional development to women across industries. The series features respected coaches and educators with advanced training, real world expertise, and strong track records in leadership development, organizational performance, and personal growth.The program strengthens the magazine’s commitment to offering credible, high value learning experiences led by specialists who bring academically grounded methods and modern leadership insight.A Lineup of Recognized ExpertsJustine Parks, MSODA leadership coach with a master’s degree in organizational development and more than fifteen years of experience supporting professionals in high growth environments. Her Human Plus framework integrates science based mindset work with practical leadership tools that help individuals navigate rapid change with clarity and resilience.Kirsty EnglishA leadership and emotional intelligence coach and graduate of North Carolina State University. Kirsty specializes in emotional intelligence training and behavioral leadership development. Her work focuses on helping leaders strengthen self awareness, communication, and interpersonal influence through proven evidence based models.Katie VirtueA leadership coach, speaker, and former consultant with nearly two decades of experience working with growth stage organizations. Katie is known for her 70 Percent methodology, a practical model that helps leaders reduce burnout, improve decision making, and build sustainable high performance. Her approach blends professional experience with research backed leadership practices.A Commitment to High Quality Professional DevelopmentThe webinar series is part of Influential Women Magazine’s expanded educational initiative. The goal is to provide women with direct access to credible experts who offer real depth of knowledge, advanced training, and professional experience. Each session is designed to give attendees insight they can apply immediately in their careers and leadership journeys.“Our focus is to bring in coaches and educators with real credentials, real experience, and real impact,” said the editorial team at Influential Women Magazine. “We want women to learn from specialists who are truly qualified to teach leadership, resilience, and professional growth. The response so far has shown that this is exactly what women have been asking for.”About Influential Women MagazineInfluential Women Magazine is a digital publication and multimedia platform dedicated to elevating women’s voices, achievements, and expertise. Through editorial features, professional development programs, expert-led webinars, and community focused initiatives, the magazine provides women with meaningful visibility and high value learning opportunities.

