Ad.com Acquires Brandweaver.ai, a Performance Marketing and User Engagement Platform

Ad.com announced the acquisition of Brandweaver.ai, an AI platform that enhances reader experience by curating contextually relevant content and advertising.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ad.com Interactive Media, Inc., a leader in performance marketing and digital media, today announced the acquisition of Brandweaver.ai, an AI platform that enhances reader experience by curating contextually relevant content and advertising. This strategic deal marks a significant expansion of Ad.com's ability to deliver exclusive, premium advertising inventory directly to advertisers.

Brandweaver.ai will be integrated under the Advertising.com portfolio, a division of Ad.com Interactive Media, Inc.

This move offers Ad.com’s direct advertisers unprecedented access to premier publishers with high-engagement metrics. In addition, the acquisition provides publishers with AI-driven, non-programmatic monetization that does not require ads.txt declaration.

“By bringing together Brandweaver.ai’s AI platform and Ad.com’s direct advertisers, we’re creating a new revenue stream for publishers while delivering contextually relevant content and advertising experiences to audiences,” said Matt Leardini, President of Advertising.com. “The unlocked value to advertisers is that we are showcasing brands in line with content at the moment a user is actively engaged, creating higher engagement with the brand’s message.”

Brandweaver.ai’s capabilities make advertising moments more relevant to user content engagement while seamlessly aligning with Advertising.com's mission to empower companies to maximize their digital assets and build revenue streams in an increasingly complex online ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to be joining an organization with an experienced leadership team and a shared vision for AI-driven solutions for publishers and advertisers,” said Sandeep Arneja, CTO and Co-founder of Brandweaver.ai. “Teaming up with Ad.com gives us direct advertiser and publisher relationships that will deliver Brandweaver’s promise of increasing revenue for publishers, engagement for users, and performance for brands.”

About Ad.com Interactive Media, Inc.

Ad.com is a leader in next-generation digital media and performance advertising, helping brands and publishers drive results through precision data, contextual AI, and scalable innovation. With more than two decades of experience across search, display, native, and video advertising, Ad.com is reshaping the future of digital media. The Ad.com family of companies includes AdMedia, Advertising.com, Public Good, and Search.com, along with a global team of over 350 professionals across the USA, Canada, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world’s leading brands and publishers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.