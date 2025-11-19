MK Global Advisory & Investigations Launches in London with Compliance, Policy, and Financial Investigation Services
New advisory firm delivering strategic compliance, policy guidance, and investigative analysis for organizations navigating complex regulatory environments.
The firm was founded by Melpomeni Kalliri, an economist with experience in business advisory within Canadian financial institutions, including TD and CIBC, and in policy work at the European Parliament. Her international background across North America and Europe informs the firm’s approach to cross-border financial, regulatory, and policy matters.
“At MK Global Advisory & Investigations, we focus on the point where financial challenges, regulatory expectations, and policy pressures converge,” said Kalliri.
“Our firm is built on two principles that define everything we do: Integrity in how we operate and Intelligence in how we think,” she added.
