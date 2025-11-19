Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,683 in the last 365 days.

MK Global Advisory & Investigations Launches in London with Compliance, Policy, and Financial Investigation Services

Portrait of Melpomeni Kalliri, Founder of MK Global Advisory & Investigations

Melpomeni Kalliri, Founder & Director of MK Global Advisory & Investigations

New advisory firm delivering strategic compliance, policy guidance, and investigative analysis for organizations navigating complex regulatory environments.

At MK Global Advisory & Investigations, we focus on the point where financial challenges, regulatory expectations, and policy pressures converge. ”
— Melpomeni Kalliri
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MK Global Advisory & Investigations has launched in the City of London, providing compliance advisory, policy support, and financial investigation analysis to organisations operating in evolving regulatory environments.

The firm was founded by Melpomeni Kalliri, an economist with experience in business advisory within Canadian financial institutions, including TD and CIBC, and in policy work at the European Parliament. Her international background across North America and Europe informs the firm’s approach to cross-border financial, regulatory, and policy matters.

“At MK Global Advisory & Investigations, we focus on the point where financial challenges, regulatory expectations, and policy pressures converge,” said Kalliri.

“Our firm is built on two principles that define everything we do: Integrity in how we operate and Intelligence in how we think,” she added.

Melpomeni Kalliri
MK Global Financial Investigations & Policy Advisory
info@mkglobaladvisory.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MK Global Advisory & Investigations Launches in London with Compliance, Policy, and Financial Investigation Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more