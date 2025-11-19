CHRISTOPHER ECCLESTON APPEARING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND AT CHICAGO TARDIS FOR 20TH YEAR CELEBRATION

A group of Doctor Who fans hangs out in the lobby between panels at Chicago TARDIS.

Chicago TARDIS, an event centered around the long-running BBC show Doctor Who, returns November 28-30, 2025, with 9th Doctor Christopher Eccleston headlining.

Chicago TARDIS really is a gathering of people who have a big love for the Doctor Who fandom and make it a point to meet here to celebrate it every year.” — Taylor Deatherage

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago TARDIS, a convention centered around the long-running BBC science-fiction TV show Doctor Who, returns November 28-30, 2025, with 9th Doctor Christopher Eccleston headlining the convention.Also known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the hit NBC show Heroes, Christopher Eccleston was cast to play the 9th Doctor when the show was brought out of hiatus in 2005. At the convention, he appears alongside Jo Martin (Fugitive Doctor), Annette Badland (Doctor Who and the recently revived Ted Lasso), Carole Ann Ford (1st Doctor companion Susan Foreman), Jacqueline King, Steph de Whalley, Frazer Hines, Susan Twist, Katy Manning, and many others who have appeared on-screen in the show throughout the years.Doctor Who celebrated the 20th anniversary of its return to the small screen earlier this March. The TV show has experienced significant growth of its U.S. fan base since its return, with stars from the series appearing at numerous large conventions, including New York Comic Con, as well as maintaining a large floor presence at Comic-Con International in San Diego each year.For a fan-run convention (or “by fans, for fans” as those at Chicago TARDIS like to call it), welcoming a guest like Eccleston is a major accomplishment - and a first for the event itself.“We send out a survey to our attendees each year asking what they want to see the next year. They have been asking for a New Series Doctor for a long time,” Showrunner Gene Smith explained. “This was the year that we managed to be able to line things up and get the 9th Doctor just like people have asked.”“Having what we would say is a big guest like Eccleston at the con always helps drive people to discover us, but the community is much bigger than just our guest list,” said Taylor Deatherage, one of the convention planners. “Chicago TARDIS really is a gathering of people who have a big love for the Doctor Who fandom, and make it a point to meet here to celebrate it every year. It’s really special to see how an almost 62-year-old TV show can be something people constantly relate to.”At Chicago TARDIS, you can experience:● Opportunities to meet your favorite Doctor Who actors during photo ops, autographsessions, and Meet and Greets● Panels with guests● Cosplay contests● Tabletop gaming● Kids’ programming● Workshops● Costume ball● Vendor room● Artist Alley● And much more!Single-day tickets start at $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Get tickets and learn more at chicagotardis.com or @chicagotardis on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and TikTok.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.