Reopening New Modena Service Area

Ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the reopening of the new Modena Service Area, located on the Thruway (I-87) southbound between exit 18 (New Paltz - Poughkeepsie - NY Route 299) and exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton- I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300). This marks a significant milestone as the 27th and final service area to reopen as part of the $450 million private investment to redevelop and modernize all 27 service areas on the 570-mile Thruway system. No toll or tax dollars were used for construction.

“New Yorkers should be able to make a pit stop along the Thruway without breaking the bank –– that’s why we’re investing in service area redevelopments that give people affordable and convenient options to take a break from the road,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether you’re visiting family, checking out a State Park or just passing through, we’re committed to offering the best travel experience New York has to offer.”

The service area redevelopment project began in 2021 and included rebuilding 23 of the 27 service area restaurant buildings with significant renovations and upgrades to the remaining four.

As part of the project, 2,000 jobs were created with Applegreen, the service area operator. The project consisted of 1.5 million work-hours of construction.

Since 2022, when the first three service areas reopened to the public, more than 68 million customers have visited the service areas.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “We’ve reached an incredible milestone in the service area redevelopment project with the 27th and final service area reopening. Whether motorists are commuting, visiting one of New York’s many tourist destinations, or transporting goods supporting New York’s economy, the Thruway’s service areas provide a variety of amenities, restaurant options, as well as commercial trucking services, for every traveler. This project demonstrates the Thruway Authority’s commitment to modernizing our transportation system and enhancing safety and reliability for everyone who travels the Thruway.”

Applegreen Executive Chairman Bob Etchingham said, “The reopening of Modena Service Area marks the completion of a landmark public-private partnership between Applegreen and the New York Thruway Authority. Together, we’ve rebuilt or refurbished all 27 Service Areas along the 570-mile Thruway — creating modern, sustainable, and welcoming spaces for millions of travelers each year — and built a strong foundation for the future of travel and tourism in New York. We’re proud to have delivered on our commitment to redefine roadside hospitality and to have supported thousands of construction jobs along the way. Today, more than 2,000 dedicated colleagues operate our 27 plazas, delivering service 24/7, 365 days a year. We’re grateful to the Thruway Authority for their trust and partnership, and we look forward to serving the people of New York for many years to come.”

Work is ongoing at some service area locations, such as the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and the installation of high-speed diesel fueling facilities at select locations.

Modena Service Area

New restaurants include:

Popeyes

Burger King

Pret (opening soon)

Auntie Anne’s (opening soon)

Dunkin’ (Drive-Thru)

Applegreen C-Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

Playground

Outdoor seating

Dog walking area

Private nursing area

Digital tourism kiosk

Four Level 3 high speed EV chargers**

**Available at a later date

As part of the project, Applegreen will install at least four universal fast charging stations (Level 3) at every service area with up to 350kW of power that support all electric vehicles, including Tesla, with up to 12 chargers at the larger locations. Currently, there are 103 universal fast charging (Level 3) stations available on the Thruway. A list of charging locations can be found here.

The Thruway Authority’s service areas are open 24 hours a day and offer motorists a variety of food and beverage options, restroom facilities and fueling for passenger and commercial vehicles. Seasonal Taste NY Farm Markets are also available at select locations.

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “I am pleased to see the completion of the Thruway Service Area Redevelopment project. With all the service areas now re-opened, motorists across the system will have access to new modern facilities with updated services and amenities. This will continue to make the NYS Thruway one of the best travel routes in the country.”

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will support the improvement of approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles and the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

