Commercial Marine Licensing Event to Be Held on December 19, 2025

CONTACT:

NH Fish & Game Region 3: 603-868-1095

Tracy Shattuck, DPH: 603- 436-8500

Holly Ramsey, DMV: 603- 227-4030

November 19, 2025

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG), Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the Pease Development Authority Division of Ports and Harbors (DPH) will host a commercial marine licensing event in December. The event provides the commercial fishing industry with a one-stop opportunity to obtain annual commercial fishing licenses, mooring and pier use permits, and vessel registrations, all at one convenient location.

The licensing day will be held at the Dover DMV Office, 50 Boston Harbor Road, Dover, NH. The event date is Friday, December 19, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

As a reminder:

Only check or exact cash will be accepted for the purchase of NHFG commercial fishing licenses and for DPH permits; credit and debit cards WILL NOT be accepted.

Credit cards (MasterCard, Visa, and American Express) will be accepted by DMV only; DMV will also accept cash or check for vessel registrations.

Commercial licenses with reporting requirements will not be issued if reporting is not up to date.

If you have received your current boat registration renewal notice, please bring it with you. If you have not, you will need your current boat registration and a valid ID.

If you did not participate in the April 2025 trap cleanup, you will need to add the derelict fee surcharge to any lobster, crab, or lobster helper and/or commercial saltwater licenses. NHFG staff will have a list of those who attended and are exempt.

The decision to cancel due to weather will be made by 4:00 p.m. the day before, and a cancellation notice will be posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov.

Due to the limited timeframe for this year’s event, we ask that those planning to attend please RSVP to Fish and Game’s Region 3 office with the licenses you intend to purchase by emailing Reg3@wildlife.nh.gov or calling 603-868-1095.

Similar days have been held since the 2014 licensing year with great success. We look forward to working with our partner agencies to bring this convenience to our commercial fishing industry again this year.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov.