Figure 1 – Notional mission cabin layout (non-representative, export-compliant rendering). Figure 2 – Aery Aviation RAVEN exterior photo

RAVEN™, the world’s only turnkey, fully reconfigurable Gulfstream-based ISR, SIGINT, ELINT, and Electronic Warfare (EW) training aircraft.

"The RAVEN performed like no other in the range on its intended missions", stated one discerning USG customer” — US Government Representative

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aery Aviation Unveils the RAVEN™ Multi-Purpose Special Missions Platform: A New Era of Airborne ISR & Electronic Warfare

Aery Aviation proudly announces the global debut of the RAVEN™ Multi-Purpose Special Missions PlatformTM, the world’s only turnkey, fully reconfigurable Gulfstream-based ISR, SIGINT, ELINT, and Electronic Warfare (EW) training aircraft. Purpose-built for today’s rapidly evolving threat environments, RAVEN delivers unmatched mission flexibility, long-range endurance, and full-spectrum electronic warfare capability for defense forces and government customers worldwide.

At its core, RAVEN combines the proven performance and reliability of the Gulfstream IVSP airframe with an advanced open-architecture mission suite engineered for rapid reconfiguration. Whether performing strategic ISR collection, RF environmental characterization, standoff jamming, or serving as a high-fidelity EW training surrogate, RAVEN brings a capability set previously unavailable on any single airborne platform.

The Gulfstream IVSP airframe provides long endurance of up to 12 hours and greater than 4,000 miles range, RAVEN offers global reach and persistent on-station endurance—delivering long-dwell ISR or extended EW training time without refueling or repositioning.

Full-Spectrum Electronic Warfare in a Single Platform

Built around a modular, open-architecture EW suite, RAVEN hosts:

• Software-defined radios with wideband record/playback

• Direction finding and geolocation capability

• High-gain steerable transmit antennas

• Frequency-agile threat analysis and radar pulse measurement

• Onboard PXI-based test and measurement instrumentation for real-time RF validation

• Supports a variety of customizable EW training payloads, including Stand Off Jamming, subject to U.S. export authorization.

This allows customers to train, test, evaluate, and validate hardware, software, and tactics—all in one aircraft.

Rapid Reconfiguration for Virtually Any Mission

The RAVEN platform is designed for accelerated mission adaptation, featuring:

• Wing hard points with integrated wiring, accepting most ISR or electronic POD’s up to 1,000 lbs. in total weight.

• Compatible with a variety of commercially available ISR radars, EO/IR sensors, and mission systems (all export controlled).

• Mission equipment racks and operator consoles, up to four customizable racks total

• High-speed optical networks and special-mission cooling equipment

• Wescam Electro Optical Infrared sensor system with BLOS encrypted real time data transfer

• Seamless integration support with Aery’s ODA, DER, and engineering teams and partners

From ISR to ELINT to C-UAS test work, the aircraft can be mission-ready in days, not months.

Turnkey Operations or Lease — COCO or GOCO - Domestic or OCONUS

Aery Aviation offers multiple procurement and operational models:

• Full Turnkey — Aery provides the aircraft, flight crew, EW/ISR operators, and dedicated maintenance personnel for all missions.

• Lease-to-Operate — End users may lease a fully configured RAVEN to execute missions independently.

• Hybrid Models — Tailored operational support and onboard training options.

One-of-a-Kind Capability — and Available Now

There is no other platform like RAVEN in the world. Aery currently has two RAVEN aircraft available, with a third in active development to meet global demand.

Aery Aviation Statement

“RAVEN represents a transformative leap for airborne ISR and electronic warfare training. No other commercial platform blends this level of endurance, altitude, payload flexibility, and EW fidelity into a single aircraft. The RAVEN is purpose-built for today’s threat environment—and tomorrow’s.” Aery is a full-service design, build, fly and sustain aircraft company based in Newport News, VA with key certifications such as DCMA 8210.1, FAA Part 135/145, ISO-9001/AS-9100, USTRANSCOM CARB approved operator and more. In addition, Aery employs over 100 dedicated experienced professionals with hundreds of collective years of military service.

RAVEN is designed to support a variety of ISR, EW training, and mission-systems payloads, depending on end-user requirements and U.S. export authorization. The platform accommodates multiple commercial and government-furnished systems while ensuring strict compliance with ITAR and EAR regulations. No controlled technical data is disclosed or implied in this release.

________________________________________

For more information, demonstrations, or procurement inquiries, please contact:

Aery Aviation, LLC - sbeale@aeryaviation.com or earl.wells@aeryaviation.com | +1 (404) 925-4432 or (703) 297-2756. Website - www.aeryaviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.