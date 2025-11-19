2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List: Updated EB-3 Visa Sponsorship Jobs and Employer Requirements

2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List

Updated 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List highlights verified employers, staffing shortages, and new opportunities for international applicants.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB3.Work , a U.S.-based employment and immigration support platform, has released its updated 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List, offering foreign national applicants a verified resource of full-time employment opportunities that may qualify for the EB-3 “Other Workers” immigrant visa category. The annual list also supports U.S. employers in industries struggling with long-term staffing shortages, including restaurants, hospitality, warehousing, food service, manufacturing, and assisted living.The updated list is available at: https://eb3.work/eb-3-jobs-list/ According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, multiple service-based sectors continue to report job openings far exceeding the number of available domestic workers. Demographic decline, rising retirements, and shrinking labor-force participation among younger Americans have intensified nationwide labor gaps - particularly in entry-level roles that require reliability, retention, and full-time availability.The EB-3 “Other Workers” visa category allows U.S. employers to sponsor qualified international applicants for permanent, full-time roles requiring less than two years of training or experience. These positions play a critical role in stabilizing essential workforce sectors that cannot recruit enough local workers. Many applicants seek EB-3 employment as a long-term, lawful pathway toward U.S. permanent residence while filling positions that remain historically difficult to staff.“Employers across the country continue to face hiring shortages, especially in industries dependent on dependable, long-term entry-level employees,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “The 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List provides clarity for applicants and assists employers who need stable workforce solutions. This year’s list reflects growing interest from companies looking to participate in the EB-3 program responsibly and transparently.”What the 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List IncludesThe updated list highlights full-time, permanent positions across categories such as:• Restaurants and quick-service food chains• Hotels, front-of-house roles, housekeeping and guest services• Assisted living, caregiving and supportive care roles• Warehousing, logistics, shipping and fulfillment• Light manufacturing, food processing, packaging, and production work• General service jobs requiring minimal trainingWhile specific employers and roles vary throughout the year, EB3.Work reviews job offerings on an ongoing basis to ensure accuracy, legitimacy, and compliance with federal labor regulations.Many of these positions align with high-demand search categories such as EB-3 visa jobs, unskilled jobs with visa sponsorship in the USA, EB-3 unskilled worker opportunities, EB-3 visa sponsorship jobs, and companies that sponsor EB-3 visas.How Applicants Use the EB3.Work Platform1. Review the 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs ListApplicants can browse verified roles commonly associated with EB-3 visa eligibility.2. Confirm Basic RequirementsEB-3 “Other Workers” roles typically require:• Less than two years of experience• Ability to work full-time in a permanent role• Basic communication skills in English3. Submit an Online ApplicationApplicants upload their information directly through the EB3.Work website.4. Participate in Screening & Employer InterviewsSelected candidates meet with the EB3.Work talent team and employer representatives.5. Begin the Immigration ProcessOnce selected, the sponsoring employer initiates the PERM labor certification and immigrant visa process in coordination with a licensed U.S. immigration attorney.6. Prepare for ArrivalAfter government approval and visa availability, candidates complete relocation and onboarding steps.Expanded Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)1. What types of jobs qualify for the EB-3 visa?EB-3 “Other Workers” roles include full-time, entry-level jobs requiring less than two years of training. Common EB-3 visa jobs include restaurant crew members, hotel staff, warehouse associates, production line workers, housekeeping roles, and caregiver support positions.2. Is the EB-3 visa hard to get?The category is considered one of the more accessible employment-based pathways. Most positions do not require prior education or experience, but applicants must pass employer screening, background checks, and government processing.3. How much does the EB-3 visa cost?U.S. employers must pay all PERM-related costs. Applicants are responsible for remaining government fees, medical exams, and travel expenses.4. What is the minimum salary for EB-3 jobs?Wages must meet or exceed the U.S. Department of Labor’s prevailing wage determination for the specific occupation and location.5. Can I apply for an EB-3 visa myself?No. A U.S. employer must offer a full-time position and sponsor the green card. Platforms like EB3.Work help applicants connect with EB-3 visa employers and companies that sponsor EB-3 visas.6. Do I need a lawyer for the EB-3 visa process?The employer’s immigration attorney handles PERM and the petition. Applicants are not required to hire separate counsel.7. Does the EB-3 visa require an interview?Yes. Applicants complete a consular interview abroad or, if eligible, an adjustment-of-status interview within the U.S.8. How long does the EB-3 visa take to be approved?The average timeline is approximately 48 months, depending on PERM processing, USCIS review, and Visa Bulletin priority date movement.9. How do I find EB-3 visa sponsorship jobs?Applicants can search verified openings through EB3.Work or similar platforms. Many of these appear in search categories like EB-3 visa sponsored jobs, EB-3 job list, and unskilled jobs with visa sponsorship USA.10. What companies sponsor EB-3 unskilled workers?Employers in restaurants, hospitality, warehousing, food processing, and manufacturing frequently participate due to persistent labor shortages.11. Are there restrictions on changing employers after receiving the EB-3 green card?Yes. Workers are expected to remain with the sponsoring employer for a reasonable period, generally six to twelve months, to demonstrate good-faith intent.The 2025 EB-3 Visa Jobs List is available at: https://eb3.work/eb-3-jobs-list/ About EB3.WorkEB3.Work is a U.S.-based employment and immigration support platform connecting international applicants with verified American employers participating in the EB-3 visa program. The platform provides educational resources, applicant screening, employer support, and guidance throughout the hiring and immigration process. EB3.Work serves candidates worldwide and assists employers in hospitality, food service, industrial staffing, manufacturing, warehousing, and other essential sectors.Media Contact1850 Amsterdam Ave.New York, NY 10031📞 866.337.1403📧 johnd@eb3.work

