Swimming With Sperm Whales in Dominica: One With Whales Announces 2026-2027 Dominica Expeditions

Permit-based, small-group expeditions in Dominica offer ethical swimming with sperm whales, redefining whale watching in the Caribbean.

One With Whales , a conservation-focused wildlife expedition company, has announced new Dominica expedition dates for 2026 and 2027, continuing its small-group, permit-based program centered on swimming with sperm whales in Dominica. Now entering its third consecutive year in Dominica, the program offers participants the rare opportunity to encounter the world's largest toothed predator in open ocean conditions while following strict ethical, environmental, and government-regulated guidelines.Unlike traditional Dominica whale watching tours, which typically involve brief surface observations from crowded boats, One With Whales operates week-long expeditions designed around low-impact, in-water encounters that prioritize animal welfare, patience, and respect for natural behavior. Each expedition is limited to six participants, with only three guests and one guide in the water at any time, under a formal government permit system.A Different Model for Whale Watching in DominicaDominica has become internationally recognized as one of the best places to see sperm whales in the Caribbean. The island is home to a resident population of sperm whales that can be observed year-round, a rarity among whale habitats worldwide. These whales form matrilineal social groups that rest and socialize near the surface between deep foraging dives, creating conditions for extended, calm encounters.However, as global interest in sperm whale watching grows, so do concerns around vessel congestion, animal stress, and unregulated tourism. One With Whales was founded to address these concerns by offering a model that goes beyond conventional whale watching in Dominica, combining conservation principles, local partnerships, and controlled group sizes.“Our approach is intentionally slow,” said a One With Whales spokesperson. “Some days involve drifting quietly near resting whales, other days require patience. The ocean sets the rhythm. That’s what makes these encounters meaningful - and ethical.”Swimming With Sperm Whales Under Government RegulationSwimming or diving with sperm whales is highly regulated in Dominica. Participation requires official permits, licensed local guides, and strict adherence to distance and group-size rules. One With Whales works within this framework to ensure that swimming with sperm whales in Dominica remains sustainable and respectful.Key regulations followed on every expedition include:• Maximum six guests per trip• Only three guests in the water at once, accompanied by one guide• Boats maintain a minimum 50-meter distance from whales• Encounters are entirely whale-led - no chasing, crowding, or forced interaction• Use of unidirectional hydrophones to locate whales acoustically rather than visually pursuing themThis structure distinguishes the program from many whale watching tours in Dominica and aligns it more closely with conservation-based research practices.A Week-Long Expedition in DominicaEach One With Whales Dominica expedition spans eight days and seven nights, with approximately 30-35 hours on the water across five dedicated boat days. The itinerary is designed to remain flexible, adapting to weather, sea conditions, and whale behavior.Sample Expedition Structure• Day 1 – Arrival: Guests are met at Dominica’s airport and transferred to accommodations in Portsmouth. The evening includes introductions, a welcome dinner, and a detailed trip briefing.• Days 2–6 – Boat Days: Mornings begin with briefings before heading offshore to locate sperm whales. Days typically involve 6–7 hours on the water, followed by optional workshops on whale behavior, underwater photography, or editing.• Day 7 – Land Day: A flexible land-based experience exploring Dominica’s rainforests, waterfalls, hot springs, or cultural sites, intentionally scheduled to avoid cruise-ship crowds.• Day 8 – Departure: Airport transfers coordinated around flight schedules.This balance of ocean and land activities allows participants to connect not only with whales, but also with Dominica’s landscapes and communities.Local Partnerships and Conservation RootsA defining feature of the program is its partnership with the Armour family, long-time residents of Dominica with decades of experience in whale conservation and responsible marine tourism. Their local knowledge, cultural grounding, and commitment to stewardship guide every expedition.Each outing is staffed by a professional team that includes an experienced captain, deckhand, licensed local whale guide, and One With Whales expedition leaders. This structure ensures both guest safety and adherence to ethical standards.Accommodation is intentionally simple and locally owned. Guests stay at beachfront properties in Portsmouth offering essential comforts such as air conditioning, hot showers, Wi-Fi, and daily cleaning. The focus remains on time spent at sea rather than luxury amenities.Why Dominica Is One of the Best Places to See Sperm WhalesFor travelers researching where to see sperm whales, Dominica consistently ranks among the top destinations globally. The island’s deep offshore waters lie close to the coast, allowing sperm whales to feed, rest, and socialize nearby. Scientists estimate that the southern Caribbean hosts approximately 400 individual sperm whales, many of which regularly pass through Dominica’s waters.In addition to sperm whales, sightings may include pilot whales, spinner dolphins, Fraser’s dolphins, beaked whales, and occasionally false orcas. All interactions remain observational and non-invasive.2026-2027 Dominica Expedition Dates Now OpenWith growing interest in swimming with whales in Dominica , One With Whales has opened early registration for its 2026 and 2027 Dominica expeditions. Due to permit limitations and small group sizes, availability is limited, and trips are operated in paired weekly formats to comply with in-water permit requirements.Participants must be confident swimmers, comfortable in open ocean conditions, and capable of swimming approximately 200 meters without assistance. No scuba diving is used; all in-water encounters are conducted via snorkeling or freediving techniques.FAQ: Whale Watching and Swimming With Sperm Whales in Dominica1. When can you see whales in Dominica?Whales can be seen year-round in Dominica due to its resident sperm whale population. Seasonal variations may affect weather conditions, but sightings occur throughout the year.2. What is the best month for whale watching in Dominica?While sperm whales are present year-round, calmer sea conditions are often found between November and May, making these months popular for whale watching in Dominica.3. Can you swim with sperm whales in Dominica?Yes, swimming with sperm whales in Dominica is possible under strict government regulations and permit systems. Encounters are limited, controlled, and guided by licensed professionals.4. Is diving with sperm whales the same as scuba diving?No. Diving with sperm whales in Dominica is conducted using snorkeling or freediving techniques only. Scuba diving is not permitted during whale encounters.5. Where is the best place to see sperm whales in the Caribbean?Dominica is widely regarded as one of the best places to see sperm whales in the Caribbean due to its resident population and deep coastal waters.6. How does swimming with whales differ from whale watching tours?Traditional whale watching tours involve surface observation from boats. Swimming with whales allows for quiet, in-water observation under regulated conditions, offering a more immersive experience.7. Is swimming with sperm whales ethical?When conducted under permit, with limited group sizes and strict distance rules, swimming with sperm whales can be ethical and low-impact. Reputable operators prioritize whale welfare above encounters.8. What whales can be seen in Dominica besides sperm whales?In addition to sperm whales, visitors may encounter pilot whales, spinner dolphins, Fraser’s dolphins, beaked whales, and false orcas.9. What is Dominica’s whale season?Unlike many destinations, Dominica does not have a single whale season for sperm whales, as they are present throughout the year.10. How do I join a Dominica sperm whale expedition?Interested participants can review expedition details and sign up through One With Whales’ official website. Due to limited permits, early registration is recommended.About One With WhalesFounded in 2019, One With Whales is a conservation-driven expedition company offering immersive wildlife experiences rooted in ethical interaction, cultural respect, and environmental stewardship. The organization operates programs in French Polynesia, Dominica, Mexico, and Southeast Asia, working closely with local communities to ensure tourism benefits both people and ecosystems.More information about Dominica sperm whale expeditions, including trip dates and application details, is available at:

