Holland Partner Group Appoints David Greenberg as President of Residential

David Greenberg

Greenberg to lead Holland’s residential operations, driving strategy and performance across all markets.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Partner Group, a fully integrated real estate investment company, announced the appointment of David Greenberg as its President of Residential Operations.Greenberg joins Holland with close to two decades of experience in multifamily operations, asset management, portfolio strategy, and organizational leadership. His career includes senior roles with Griffin Capital, and Brookfield Properties. Greenberg led high-performing teams, oversaw multi-billion-dollar portfolios, and helped direct investment and reinvestment, along with operational initiatives across major U.S. markets."We are confident that David’s multifamily leadership and proven ability to guide high performing teams will ensure we continue delivering exceptional experiences for our residents," said Clyde Holland, Founder and CEO of Holland Partner Group. "We're looking forward to the positive impact he will have across our residential platform."In his role as President of Residential, Greenberg will lead Holland’s residential operations across all markets, guiding platform strategy, portfolio performance, and organizational development. He will work closely with senior leadership to enhance operational systems, strengthen resident experience, grow cash flows and drive long-term asset values.About Holland Partner GroupFounded in 2000, Holland Partner Group is a fully integrated real estate investment company acquiring and developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management. Holland creates sustainable, socially connected, and vibrant communities for residents to work, live, and enjoy life.The company’s seasoned 700-plus-member team works together to create innovative, value-driven communities, championing every phase of development, construction and management of its properties, including residential, retail, and mixed-use communities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Holland has offices in Seattle, Northern California, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.hollandpartnergroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.