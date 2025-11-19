Optus Bank’s “Optus Cares” Thanksgiving Initiative Expands Impact for Families in Richland Two School District

Optus Bank "Optus Cares" Initiative Giving Back to Families Richland Two

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optus Bank , one of the nation’s few African American-controlled financial institutions and a mission-driven leader in economic empowerment, is deepening its commitment to community support through its Optus Cares initiative. As families across the Midlands face financial hardships and rising costs, Optus Bank is proud to announce its 2025 Thanksgiving Gratitude Event, providing holiday meals to 10 deserving families within Richland School District Two.This year’s recipients have been identified by the district’s social services team. In partnership with Richland School District Two, Optus Bank presented a donation check during a special gathering at the R2i2 Conference Center, 763 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC 29229, the district’s corporate office. Special attendees included Dr. Kim Moore, Superintendent of Richland School District Two, President and COO of Optus Bank, Benita Lefft, and members of the leadership teams from both Richland School District and Optus Bank.Following the formal check presentation, and in alignment with privacy and confidentiality protocols, ten gift cards were distributed to the identified students and teachers at a later time to protect the dignity of those served.A Commitment That Reflects Optus Bank’s ValuesThe Optus Cares initiative symbolizes Optus Bank’s deep-rooted belief that financial institutions must play an active role in uplifting local communities—particularly during challenging times. Through volunteerism, charitable support, and community-focused partnerships, Optus Cares continues to expand its footprint and impact across the region.“Our mission is centered around Banking on Communities through Innovation, Impact, and Economic Empowerment for the people and communities we serve,” said Benita Lefft, President and COO of Optus Bank. “Feeding families during the holiday season is just one small way we demonstrate that commitment in real and meaningful ways.”Through initiatives like the Thanksgiving Gratitude Event, Optus Cares continues to demonstrate that meaningful impact happens when organizations, educators, and community partners work together to support families in need. Optus Bank looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Richland School District Two and expanding opportunities that bring hope, dignity, and economic empowerment to individuals across the Midlands.About Optus BankEstablished in 1921, Optus Bank is a federally designated MDI and certified CDFI committed to expanding access to credit, capital, and financial services for underserved and systemically disadvantaged communities, helping individuals and businesses build wealth and economic mobility. https://optus.bank/ For Media Inquiries, please contact:

