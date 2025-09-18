FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 18, 2025

Columbarium Wall Dedication at Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville Closes Out $2.1 Million Project

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville will host a public columbarium wall dedication on October 16, 2025, starting at 11 a.m.

The Missouri Veterans Commission broke ground on the $2.1 million project on November 7, 2024. The new wall, which is an above-grade structure designed for the interment of cremated remains, will have 1,600 niches. The existing wall, built in 2018, is expected to reach capacity in August 2026. The project was funded through the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund. The cemetery project is 100% reimbursable by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program.

The dedication ceremony will include a firing volley and a patriotic reflection.

The cemetery is located at 20109 Business Hwy 13, Higginsville, MO 64037.

WHAT: Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Higginsville Columbarium Wall Dedication

WHO: Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff

WHERE: Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Higginsville

20109 Business Hwy 13

Higginsville, MO 64037

WHEN: Thursday, October 16, 2025

11:00 a.m.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov