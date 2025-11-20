Rolling Seeds Launches 'Family Bundle' for the 2025 Holiday Season

Award-Winning Ed Tech Design Blends Tactile Play with 20+ Interactive Games, 15+ Languages & New Storytelling Feature Exclusive Holiday Pre-Sale Price: $129.00

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolling Seeds Launches 'Family Bundle' for the 2025 Holiday SeasonAward-Winning Ed Tech Design Blends Tactile Play with 20+ Interactive Games, 15+ Languages & New Storytelling Feature Designed for Families to ‘Play Smart and Grow Together’Exclusive Holiday Pre-Sale Price: $129.00 Order by November 30 to Guarantee Christmas DeliveryRolling Seeds, the award-winning educational technology company, has officially released its new Rolling Seeds “Family Bundle” — just in time for the holiday season. Designed for children ages 3–8 and families to enjoy together, the Rolling Seeds Family Bundle blends physical, tactile play and interactive digital learning into a fun, seamless experience. The Family Bundle is available now at www.rollingseeds.com for a limited-time, holiday price of $129 USD. Orders must ship by November 30th to guarantee delivery by Christmas.The comprehensive bundle includes 20+ engaging games (iOS/Android app) in spelling, math, and memory, supports 15+ languages and debuts a new storytelling feature with smart quizzes. It features the innovative Rolling Seeds “Play-Pot” cube shaped console featuring a premium Bluetooth speaker.Also included are a pack of Alphabet Mixedcase Seeds (x 54), pack of Number Seeds (x 54), two Mini Pots for Seed storage, USB charging cable, & Face Deck — allowing 1-4 players at a time. A Bluetooth enabled smart device (ideal size 6-13 inches) with iOs or Android operating system is required to download the free Rolling Seeds App and connect to the console.Rolling Seeds’ innovative gameplay features unique tactile “Seed” tokens that children roll into the Play-Pot console during play, transforming traditional learning into an immersive, multi-sensory experience. The platform is routinely updated with new games, stories, animated content and learning tools that allow children and families to grow together. Rolling Seeds fosters creativity, problem solving and supports physical, cognitive and emotional growth family focused play.Follow Rolling Seeds on Instagram @rollingseeds.global and Tik Tok @rollingseeds About Rolling SeedsFounded in 2020 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Rolling Seeds award-winning play based education platform blends physical, tactile play with interactive learning for children (3-8) and families at home & school. The innovative gameplay system combines physical “Seed” pieces with infrared technology, an interactive cube shaped “Play-Pot” console and a smart device, combining tactile learning and Entertaining education. The ever expanding platform features a library of 20+ games, 15+ languages, animated stories, and original characters designed to grow with children and families. Rolling Seeds promotes cognitive development, problem-solving, and family bonding — encouraging families to “Play Smart, Grow Together.” Rolling Seeds’ mission is to spark curiosity, nurture lifelong learning, and bring families closer with a sense of joy, shared learning and endless possibilities.

