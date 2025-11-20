Brunel Launches Campaign Showcasing How Workforce Partnerships Drive Industrial Transformation

But the speed and scale of change today are unprecedented. Companies need partners who can mobilise expertise quickly, compliantly, and globally” — Peter de Laat, CEO of Brunel

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global workforce and project-solutions specialist Brunel International N.V. has launched a new campaign, highlighting how workforce partnerships, compliance, and technical expertise are helping industries adapt to an era of rapid transformation.The campaign explores how Brunel collaborates with global leaders including Siemens and Inch Cape Offshore Wind , demonstrating how trusted partnerships and local expertise are enabling large-scale progress across the energy, engineering, and digital sectors.“For more than 50 years, we’ve helped industries evolve through major transformations,” said Peter de Laat, CEO of Brunel. “But the speed and scale of change today are unprecedented. Companies need partners who can mobilise expertise quickly, compliantly, and globally.”Powering the Energy TransitionBrunel’s adaptability is evident in its support for Inch Cape Offshore Wind, one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farms. Once operational, it will deliver enough clean energy to power more than half of Scotland’s homes.With fabrication spread across China, Brunel worked hand-in-hand with Taylor Hopkinson (part of the Brunel Group), to combine international reach with local expertise, managing contracts, compliance, and workforce delivery through teams embedded near key fabrication hubs.“As projects scale and become more complex, clients are looking for true global partners who can deliver full project solutions,” said Donna Daugherty, Brunel’s Global BD Director. “Working alongside our colleagues at Taylor Hopkinson allows us to meet those needs - safely, efficiently, and compliantly.”Transforming Digital to Real-WorldIn the digital space, Brunel’s partnership with Siemens shows how technology and human expertise come together to deliver transformation at scale. Through advanced digital-twin technologies, the two companies are connecting digital and physical environments, automating operations, and helping clients scale global solutions safely and efficiently.“Across every industry we see the same pressures: the need to innovate faster, to meet ambitious sustainability goals, and to navigate a shortage of skilled workers,” said Arlette Barron, Business Development Simulation, Siemens. “We bring the platforms, technology, and global reach. “Brunel provides the specialists, compliance, and flexibility to deploy them wherever they’re needed.”Recognised for Excellence, Driven by InnovationBrunel’s innovative approach to workforce solutions continues to earn international recognition. The company has been named for the second consecutive year among the World’s Best Companies 2025 (TIME & Statista) and for the first time as World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 (Newsweek & Statista). Brunel also ranks among the world’s largest staffing firms worldwide according to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), whose Staffing 100 Europe 2025 also honours Brunel’s CEO, Peter de Laat, for leadership and contribution to shaping the world of work.About BrunelFounded in 1975, Brunel is a global specialist delivering customised project and workforce solutions to drive sustainable industry transformations through technology and talent. With more than 120 offices and a powerful global network of over 12,000 specialists, Brunel delivers workforce, global mobility and project solutions that transform global projects in Energy, Mining, Life Sciences, Future Mobility, Industrials & Technology and many other sectors. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Brunel was recognised among the World’s Best Companies 2025 (TIME & Statista), one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 (Newsweek & Statista) and one of the Largest Staffing Firms Globally in 2025 (SIA - Staffing Industry Analysts).

