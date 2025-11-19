Asia’s telecom leaders set the pace for AI transformation, finds new TM Forum insight

64 percent of Asian telcos have a clear AI vision 67 percent of the region’s operators predict GenAI and Agentic AI will have imminent meaningful financial impact by 2028, with 97 percent citing 2030

Two-thirds of operators have clear vision and plan for becoming AI-native, availability of talent is a pressing concern - new TM Forum Insights research.

Asia’s CSPs are not just participating in the AI transformation – they’re leading it” — Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Innovate Asia 2025 next week (25-27 November, Bangkok), TM Forum CEO Nik Willetts will spotlight Asia-Pacific telecoms as global AI trailblazers. With 64 percent having a clear AI vision – far outpacing the world – Asia leads the charge. Still, nearly a third admit that turning vision into action is held back by a shortage of skilled talent.According to the new TM Forum report, “Asian Operators’ Standing in the AI Revolution,” 67 percent of the region’s operators predict GenAI and Agentic AI will have imminent meaningful financial impact (on cost and/or revenue) by 2028, with 97 percent citing 2030. 61 percent report moderate or considerable progress in deploying GenAI use cases, and 67 percent are investing in AI to boost sales, marketing, and customer experience. Half see significant opportunity in sovereign AI and edge computing, and nearly half are partnering with hyperscale providers.Confidence in leadership is high, but the big concerns are the ability to recruit and retain the right skills (86 percent) and the cost to deploy AI at scale (80 percent). Governance, ecosystem development, and measuring ROI are also areas where further progress is needed.“Asia’s CSPs are not just participating in the AI transformation – they’re leading it, but not without challenges. Our Members are coming together in unprecedented numbers with vision and a readiness to tackle complexity. Supported by our Missions and leveraging toolkits, collaborations and standards-based frameworks, the industry is set for lasting change. The future of telecom is being written in Asia, and it’s powered by collaboration, ambition, and AI,” said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum.Agentic AI is emerging as a central focus, with over a quarter of Asian CSPs already launching proofs of concept and TM Forum’s AI and Data Mission active in helping members to address challenges, share best practices, and accelerate innovation. The Mission’s AI Blueprint initiative alone has brought together 63 experts from 27 organizations in Asia since its launch just three months ago – a testament to the region’s commitment to co-creation and shared progress.This research and its findings lay the foundation for discussions between more than 1,000 professionals set to gather at Innovate Asia 2025, where more than 60 leading companies will collaborate on high-value use cases and co-create the future of connectivity.About the researchTM Forum surveyed 50 AI decision-makers from 28 telecoms operators in Asia to getinsights into the state of their AI adoption and the challenges and opportunities that they see ahead. The responses were part of a wider piece of research on agentic AI and a survey for our revenue growth Benchmark report.

