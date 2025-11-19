MSP Icon Arlin Sorensen Joins Synthreo.ai Board to Bridge AI's Power with Four Decades of Industry Leadership

After unlocking his 57,000-document legacy with Synthreo's secure AI, Sorensen will guide MSPs in monetizing AI and navigating the industry's transformation.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the AI-native platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Arlin Sorensen, the iconic founder of HTG Peer Groups (now IT Nation Evolve) and a 40-year veteran of the MSP channel, has joined its Board as an advisor and observer. The collaboration follows a groundbreaking project where Synthreo's AI successfully indexed and unlocked Sorensen's entire 57,000-document leadership archive a feat that had previously proven impossible with existing AI tools.Sorensen's challenge was a familiar one for modern leaders: a career's worth of priceless intellectual property was buried across decades of disparate formats, from blog posts and keynotes to internal documents and emails. After discovering that public AI models lacked the security and precision to handle his private data, he turned to Synthreo. The company's secure, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline transformed his archive into a dynamic, conversational AI assistant, allowing him to instantly surface insights, track the evolution of his own ideas, and create new content from his life's work.Synthreo will be offering limited access to the Arlin Sorensen AI agent, demonstrating how MSPs and their clients can unlock similar value from their own knowledge repositories."For years, I knew my most valuable asset was my knowledge, but it was trapped in a digital attic," said Arlin Sorensen. "Synthreo didn't just find my data; they restored its value. They handed me a key to my own legacy, and in doing so, revealed the blueprint for how every MSP can monetize their unique expertise. This is not about efficiency; it's about reinvention. I'm joining Synthreo to help MSPs seize this opportunity and lead the next chapter of the industry."Synthreo.ai's platform empowers MSPs to build, deploy, and manage custom AI solutions for their clients. With a focus on security, scalability, and monetization, the platform provides the tools to move beyond internal AI adoption and begin generating new, high-margin revenue streams through AI Managed Services. Key differentiators include:ThreoAI Frontend: An intuitive user interface for clients to interact with custom AI solutions.Builder AI Agent Platform: A powerful backend for MSPs to build and train AI agents on client data.Secure RAG Pipeline: Ensures client data remains private and generates accurate, hallucination-free responses.Monetization Framework: Equips MSPs to package, price, and sell AI services with clear ROI.Ready-to-Deploy Agent Library: Nine high-value internal use agents specifically designed for MSPs covering internal operations, account management, churn avoidance, and service management, plus five universal business agents including autonomous email inbox management, sales research and outreach, and project management workflows."Arlin's journey with our platform is a testament to our vision," said Callen Sapien, CEO of Synthreo.ai. "He came to us with a problem that the biggest names in AI can't solve: making private knowledge useful. His success validates our core belief that the future of AI for MSPs is not just in off the shelf in generic tools, but in secure, custom-built solutions that drive real business outcomes for clients. We are honored to have his wisdom and foresight on our board as we help the channel navigate this monumental shift."Sorensen's experience has solidified his conviction that AI represents the largest transformation the channel has ever faced, eclipsing the shifts to managed services, cloud, and even security. He advises that for MSPs to succeed, they must find the right partner to accelerate their journey."Of all the transformations the industry's gone through, this one has the greatest potential to drive the most impact for MSPs and their customers," Sorensen noted. "Most MSPs won't be able to go it alone. The formula for success is to partner with an expert, build customer evidence early, and focus on delivering measurable ROI. That's how leaders will be made in this new era."MSPs and potential partners interested in learning more about monetizing AI and building custom solutions can visit Synthreo.ai/ to read the full white paper on Arlin's AI journey with Synthreo and schedule a platform demo. Limited access to the Arlin Sorensen AI agent will be available for qualified MSPs.About Synthreo.ai: Synthreo.ai is the AI-native platform for Managed Service Providers, offering a suite of tools to build, deploy, and monetize secure, custom AI solutions. With its ThreoAI frontend, Builder AI agent platform, and proprietary secure RAG pipeline, Synthreo empowers MSPs to transform their business models and become indispensable AI partners to their clients.About Arlin Sorensen: Arlin Sorensen is a 40-year veteran of the IT and MSP industry. He is the founder of HTG Peer Groups (now IT Nation Evolve), and a celebrated author, speaker, and mentor. His work has influenced thousands of MSP leaders worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.