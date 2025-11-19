Critically Endangered Red Wolves Arrive in New York in Effort to Save Species

Red Wolf Martha and her pups Ember, Proton and Scuppernong. Red Wolf pair Martha and Oka. Pilots to the Rescue, a nonprofit aviation organization, prepares for takeoff to transport critically endangered Red Wolves.

SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 19, Red Wolf Martha, who was born at the Wolf Conservation Center (the Center) in 2018, and her mate Oka returned home to the Center (South Salem, NY) from the Museum of Life and Science (Durham, NC). Their homecoming also includes the newest members of their family: their pups Proton, Scuppernong, and Ember! This journey was made possible thanks to our friends at Pilots to the Rescue , who donated their time to ensure their ride was safe and stress-free.Two of the Center’s current residents, Red Wolves Caroline and Jacques, are relocating to the Museum of Life and Science. Their transfer is bittersweet, as it signals the end of their chapter with the Center but is the start of a new adventure in North Carolina.With fewer than 20 Red Wolves known to remain in the wild, these carefully orchestrated transfers ensure that every wolf contributes to the long-term recovery of their critically endangered species.Relocation Efforts Support Recovery GoalsEvery summer, experts convene to discuss the status of the captive and wild Red Wolf populations and identify any changes that need to be made for the year ahead. This annual meeting includes members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Red Wolf Recovery Program, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ American Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program, state wildlife agencies, and specialists such as ecologists, biologists, veterinarians, and staff from facilities that care for Red Wolves.During these sessions, the group reviews breeding and transfer plans, evaluates genetic priorities, and considers the overall health and long-term needs of the population under human care. Based on these assessments, they determine whether relocating individual wolves or pairs to new homes would best support the species' continued recovery.Pack Mentality to Save a SpeciesRelocation efforts require significant cooperation between partner organizations. Wolves are moved using secure transport enclosures and careful handling that prioritizes their comfort and safety. For longer-distance journeys, flights are generously provided by Pilots to the Rescue, a volunteer-based nonprofit aviation organization that donates flights to help animals in need- from shelter pets to endangered wildlife. Their work bridges compassion and conservation, ensuring wolves like Martha, Oka, and their pups arrive safely and with minimal stress.“Welcoming Martha, Oka and their pups home is an exciting moment for our team,” said Rebecca Bose, Curator at the Wolf Conservation Center. “Every transfer reflects an enormous collaborative effort, and we’re proud to play a role in safeguarding the future of the Red Wolf.”Stay tuned for updates and watch our webcams to see how Martha, Oka and their family are settling in at the WCC. You can also follow the Museum of Life and Science to stay connected to Caroline and Jacques journey as they begin their next chapter.To learn more about Red Wolf conservation and how you can help, visit nywolf.org

