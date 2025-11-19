Cracking Down on Retail Theft: Governor Hochul Announces New York State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force Has Recovered More Than $2.6 Million in Stolen Goods

Governor Hochul today announced that the New York State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force has recovered more than $2.6 million in stolen goods statewide since launching new initiatives to curb retail theft in April 2024. Across 1,006 operations, State Police and local law enforcement partners have made 1,224 arrests and filed 2,146 charges. This concerted, joint effort to tackle the pandemic-era surge in thefts has contributed to a 13.6 percent decrease in retail theft year-over-year in New York City and a 13 percent decrease in larceny outside of New York City from January through June of this year as compared to the same time last year.

“Following the pandemic, New York’s retailers faced a sharp surge in organized retail theft, which is why we invested in law enforcement and strengthened our laws to hold perpetrators accountable, protect workers and support the small business owners who are the backbone of our economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to the work of the State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force, our partners in local law enforcement and District Attorneys across the State, we are recovering more stolen goods, making more arrests and seeing positive results.”