Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Highlights New Affordability Initiatives for Families and Announces Investment in New Bronx Maternal Health Center

Expanded Child Tax Credit for 1.6 Million Families

Governor Hochul fought for and secured the largest expansion of New York’s child tax credit in state history. As a result of that expansion, starting in January, more than 1.6 million families can file for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 per child under age four. Families in 2026 will also continue to receive a child tax credit of up to $330 per child between ages 4-16.

As part of the Governor’s expansion, in 2027 the tax credit for children ages 4-16 will also be increased to $500 per child. These increases are projected to benefit more than 2.75 million children statewide, assisting families with young children across the income spectrum.

Governor Hochul’s expansion of the credit will double the size of the average credit going out to families from $472 to $943, providing relief to low-income and middle-income households. A family of four with a toddler and school-age child, earning up to $110,000, would receive a $1,500 annual credit, nearly $1,000 more than under the current program. Even a family of four with an income of $170,000, which was previously ineligible, would receive over $500 per year. The Governor’s actions also removed the credit’s minimum income requirement, eliminating a longstanding provision that excluded New York’s poorest families from accessing the maximum credit, so that those families can now receive the maximum credit as fully refundable.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to claim the expanded Child Tax Credit as part of the normal tax return filing process in 2026. Tax season opens at the end of January.

New Baby Benefit for the Most Vulnerable Families

As part of her affordability agenda, the Governor also fought for and secured a new BABY Benefit — a one-time $1,800 benefit at birth for New Yorkers who receive Public Assistance when they have a new baby. This nation-leading initiative will provide vital assistance to families at a critical time, helping support new parents, improve infant health, and reduce childhood poverty.

Administered by the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the BABY Benefit will help thousands of new under-resourced parents across New York meet vital needs during a crucial period in their lives. This essential funding will help families pay for baby essentials — such as diapers, safe-sleep items, and clothing — and ease the financial burden associated with caring for a new baby. This investment builds upon Governor Hochul’s longstanding commitment to supporting pregnant individuals, new parents, and infants, fostering a stronger and more stable foundation for both parents and children by putting more money in the pockets of families to pay for critical items their new baby needs.

The child tax credit expansion and BABY Benefit are part of $2.2 billion in landmark new investments Governor Hochul secured to support New York’s families and children as part of her agenda to make New York the best, most affordable place to start and raise a family.

Expanding Access to Affordable Maternal Health Care

In the Bronx, the Maryam Reproductive Health + Wellness provides comprehensive gynecological care services such as reproductive health, bodywork modalities, lactation and feeding support, and community workshops. This extends to include lifestyle counseling and family planning to help people make informed choices, STI testing and treatment, breast health evaluations, and expert guidance on managing menopause, tending to their client’s overall well-being, with considerations to their mental health support, pelvic floor health, addressing physical and emotional needs to enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community.

Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State is taking steps to improve maternal mental health. Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced the release of New York’s first-ever maternal mental health report detailing the challenges pregnant women are facing and recommendations for improvements statewide. In addition to the report, the state also made available funding to help OBGYN and family medicine practices support perinatal pregnant women with behavioral health needs and is hosting a series of virtual roundtables to discuss maternal mental health issues. The state is also developing specialized training for counselors staffing the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, so they can better provide compassionate care, support, and necessary resources to birthing parents who experience mental health distress. The state expanded Project TEACH so that a wider range of front-line practitioners — including therapists, lactation consultants, WIC staff, home visiting nurses and others — can provide mental health support to pregnant and postpartum New Yorkers. OMH has also expanded HealthySteps, an evidence-based prevention program that integrates behavioral health specialists in pediatric practices to address the social and emotional well-being of young children and their families, to incorporate 125 sites statewide.

Governor Hochul has made critical investments in pregnancy care for New Yorkers. In 2022, Governor Hochul expanded Medicaid coverage from 60 days postpartum to one year postpartum, regardless of immigration status. Governor Hochul has also expanded access for doula care by giving all Medicaid enrollees coverage for doula services when they are pregnant, birthing, or postpartum. The Governor further expanded access to these services by creating a doula directory, and creating a doula expansion grant program. In January 2025, New York became the first state in the nation to offer “prenatal leave,” 20 hours of paid leave available for all employees in the private sector to use for any pregnancy-related medical care.