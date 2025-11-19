AFRIME STUDIOS APPOINTS VIDEO GAME EXECUTIVE SHELOMAN BYRD AS ADVISOR

Unyverse is an afrofuturistic RPG available on console and Steam. Studios based in US, Ghana, Brazil and Nigeria

FORMER WARNER BROS AND TENCENT EXECUTIVE TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF AFROFUTURISTIC RPG, UNYVERSE

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Afrime Studios, the indie game studio behind the upcoming action RPG Unyverse , announced today that veteran gaming executive Sheloman Byrd has joined as a strategic advisor. Byrd brings more than 20 years of award-winning experience leading global teams in gaming hardware and software development.In this advisory role, Byrd will help guide the studio’s strategic direction, mentor its growing development team, and support talent acquisition as Afrime Studios builds a company focused on inspiring and serving the 670 million gamers of color worldwide."Sheloman’s desire to support Unyverse and mentor our team was a huge moment of validation for us," said Crandon Dillard, founder of Afrime Studios. "His early support not only shaped the company we are today but also inspired us to take more risks in the design which led to incredible response from Publishers and investors.Byrd has a proven track record of delivering high-impact products, building cross-functional strategies, and scaling innovation at the studio and platform level. His expertise will be instrumental as Afrime Studios continues development on Unyverse, a groundbreaking afrofuturistic RPG that fuses fighting game mechanics with narrative depth rooted in African culture and mythology.For more information about Unyverse: www.unyverses.com Story + Gameplay TrailerAbout Afrime StudiosFounded by industry insiders and newcomers, Afrime Studios is a majority black-owned video game studio based in the US, Ghana and Nigeria with the goal to provide a place for underrepresented creatives tell their stories. Our upcoming title Unyverse, will be available for PC and all Consoles. We are also the creators of an afrofuturistic mod for Ark: Survival Evolved ( https://bit.ly/4nUoqsx ) and a Fortnite Creator Island called Unyverse: Black Moon Escape (1943-0227-4413). We are a self-funded indie studio looking for partners, investors and platforms to reach our audience. Please contact erik@afrimestudios.com for queries, request for investment materials or to say hello.# # #

