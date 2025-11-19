Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a $41.5 million settlement with Pfizer and Tris Pharma for allegedly providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs to Texas children in violation of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (“THFPA”).

“I will never back down from taking on the biggest corporations in the world that deceive and take advantage of Texans. Pfizer and Tris Pharma provided adulterated drugs to children for years and changed test results in order to obtain the benefit of taxpayer-funded Medicaid reimbursement,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under my watch, Big Pharma will not escape justice for lying about the effectiveness of its drugs.”

In November 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued Pfizer and Tris Pharma, alleging that the pharmaceutical companies had knowingly provided an ADHD medication named Quillivant XR to children on Medicaid despite the drug’s pattern of failing quality control tests due to flawed manufacturing practices. The lawsuit alleged that from 2012 to 2018, Pfizer and Tris altered the drug’s testing method in violation of federal and state laws to ensure Quillivant satisfied regulatory hurdles and could continue to be sold.

Following Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit, Pfizer and Tris Pharma have agreed to pay $41.5 million and ensure that they follow all state and federal laws related to the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.