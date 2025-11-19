Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Forecast Shows Rising Adoption in Shipping Vessels and Fishing Boats

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market, by Application

The market across Asia-Pacific held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global antifouling paints and coatings market is poised for significant growth, driven by a rise in living standards, increasing shipbuilding activity, and the enhanced durability these coatings provide to marine vessels. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $5.91 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.48% from 2022 to 2031. The comprehensive report covers competitive insights, market trends, value chain analysis, and regional and segment-level estimations, offering valuable guidance for stakeholders and new entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1589 Market Segmentation Insights:-By Type:Self-Polishing Copolymer (SPC):- Largest share in 2021 nearly 40% of the global market- Expected to retain dominance through 2031Copper-Based Coatings:- Fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.8%- Other Types: Hybrid, othersBy Application:-Shipping Vessels:- Largest segment: nearly 60% share in 2021- Also the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 8.6%- Others: Drilling rigs & production platforms, fishing boats, yachts & other boatsBy Region:-Asia-Pacific:- Dominated the market in 2021 with 40%+ share- Expected to remain the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 8.6%- Other regions covered: North America, Europe, LAMEATop Market Players:-The report analyzes prominent companies shaping the antifouling coatings landscape:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- BASF SE- Jotun- PPG Industries Inc.- Hempel A/S- Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd.- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Boero Yacht Coatings- Kop-Coat Marine GroupThese companies adopt strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antifouling-paints-and-voatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.